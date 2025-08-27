The Mets Might Have Tells On The Phillies Pitchers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on August 25, 2025 in New York City.

The Mets have the Phillies' number. We are now at 9 straight wins for the Mets over the Phillies at Citi Field, but a chance to make it 10 tonight. Usually great pitchers seem to lose all composure at Citi Field.

Cristopher Sanchez had his worst start of the season on Monday. Jesus Luzardo imploded the next day. Jhoan Duran gave up 4 straight hits to lose the game without getting a single hit.

Some of the best relievers for the Phillies over the past 2 seasons (Duran, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering, and Matt Strahm) have an ERA over 11.5 dating back to the playoffs last year.

So what gives? Are the Phillies just cursed at Citi Field? Did they scorn a old woman with magical powers on their way into the ballpark and have a hex placed upon them? Are the Mets just super that much better than them?

Jayson Stark might have a more sensible answer. The Mets know what pitch is coming.

"I don't think the Mets are just hot, or that (the Phillies) are just cold, or that there is a curse. I think the Mets have tells on every Phillies reliever and know what is coming. Bryce alluded to this the other night with Cristopher Sanchez. I honestly think that he is not just throwing stuff out there. I think this is a real thing."

Mets Literally Have The Phillies' Number

Stealing signs is not illegal. Every team does it to some extent. It only becomes illegal when you use technology or underhanded tactics like the Astros did. If you just pick something up through normal scouting and look out for those signs, it is fully legal.

It would make a ton of sense if the Mets cracked something with the Phillies. There is no other explanation for how good pitchers keep melting down against them.

The Phillies seem to know it too. Stark mentioned that Bryce alluded to it after the 1st game. They now have Harrison Bader in the clubhouse, who was with the Mets in the postseason last year. If the Mets know something, Bader would know it too.

The question is, what do you do about it? It seems even with the Phillies knowing that the Mets know, the Mets can still take advantage of them. As we saw with the Luzardo pitch tipping issue earlier in the year, fixing it is easier said than done.

They might just have to hope they can avoid the Mets. No other team seems to know what the Mets do. The pitching staff has been very good against the 28 other teams.