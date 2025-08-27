Landon Dickerson Returns To Practice Field After Meniscus Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Training Camp saw a few injury scares for the Eagles. Most notably, Landon Dickerson, who had a meniscus injury that for a minute looked potentially bad. But players like AJ Brown and Devonta Smith also battled injuries and missed training camp practices. And in their first practice post-training camp, the Eagles got some great news. All 3 were on the field.

There was never any real concern with Brown or Smith. That always seemed like an abundance of caution. But Dickerson being back already is a bit of a shock.

After the minor procedure, there was a report that he had a chance to play in week 1. It seemed optimistic at the time. But now Dickerson is already back at practice, with over a week to go before the 1st game. That tells you, unless there is a setback, Dickerson could be out there week 1 vs the Cowboys.

Landon Dickerson Toughing It Out

Dickerson has a history of playing through it. He fought through a left knee injury in the NFC Championship game to fill in for Cam Jurgens for the 1st half of the game.

He eventually came out, with an injured Jurgens going back in for the 2nd half. 2 weeks later, both players were out there for the Super Bowl, and played a nearly flawless game against a good Chiefs D-Line.

Now we are seeing another quick turnaround. Not for the Super Bowl, but for a regular-season game. You have to give Dickerson credit for his toughness.

The Eagles got through camp mostly healthy. Players got banged up, and they sadly lost Johnny Wilson for the season. But they should have all of their starters, except Nakobe Dean, who is still recovering from an injury he sustained last season, ready for week 1. That is not something most teams can say.

The Eagles have had great injury luck in general. Some of that might no longer be luck. The Eagles got grief in the past for having Training Camps that are not as intense and having lighter practice schedules throughout the season.