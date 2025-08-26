Union Grab Top Seed in East in Shutout Against Chicago

The Philadelphia Union recaptured the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday, Aug. 23, in front of a home crowd. The Union won 4-0 over the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park.

Tai Baribo opened scoring for the Union in the 34th minute, then the doors to victory swung open in the second half. Kai Wagner scored in the 64th off a free kick. Danley Jean Jacques rallied with a goal in the 73rd minute, and Milan Iloski secured the victory in the 80th.

Along with breaking the Union's two-game winless run in league play, Saturday's win helped the Union (16-6-6, 54 points) reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Union's win against the Fire didn't come easily. Andre Blake and Indiana Vassilev both were out of the match with injuries. As a result, Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell implemented several changes to his starting XI in advance of Saturday's match.

Nineteen-year-old homegrown talent Andrew Rick was allowed to step up, making Saturday's matchup his 11th start this season.

Protecting him in the backline were Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, and Frankie Westfield. The midfield featured Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, and Quinn Sullivan.

"For the first time, Carnell's starting crew had a front three made of Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani, and Milan Iloski, the team's newest addition," the Union's news release stated.