This Day in Sports History: August 26

Big sports events in August include Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment events, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the opening week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 26 has been the date of many famous sporting events and stories about famous players. Here are a few instances.

Bobby Orr, Eddie Murray, and Lydia Ko are three of the most noteworthy athletes from August 26. Orr is known for his amazing skating, offensive talents, and ability to make plays, which changed the way defensemen play in the NHL. Murray is one of just four MLB players to have both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Ko has broken many records and won many awards, including becoming the youngest player to reach world No. 1 and the youngest player to win more than one major title.