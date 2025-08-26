This Day in Sports History: August 26
Big sports events in August include Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment events, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the opening week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 26 has been the date of many famous sporting events and stories about famous players. Here are a few instances.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Aug. 26th include:
- 1896: Robert Wrenn won the National Men's Championship, earning his third U.S. singles tennis title.
- 1903: The Phillies walked 17 Dodgers in an MLB game.
- 1903: Laurence Doherty won the National Men's Championship in tennis, becoming the first non-American to win the title.
- 1912: Walter Johnson's 16-game winning streak in baseball came to an end.
- 1912: Maurice McLoughlin won the U.S. Men's Championship for tennis, his first of two consecutive U.S. singles titles.
- 1930: Hack Wilson hit his 44th home run and set a National League record for most home runs in a regular season.
- 1933: Jan van Houten set a world record in the 44,588-kilometer cycling race.
- 1962: Jack Kralick pitched a no-hitter against the Kansas City Athletics.
- 1971: Bobby Orr signed a five-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins — the NHL's first million-dollar deal.
- 1971: Don Buford struck out five times in an MLB game.
- 1985: Eddie Murray got nine RBIs in an MLB game against the Angels.
- 1986: Rosa Mota won the women's Stuttgart marathon with a time of 2:28:38.
- 1987: Paul Molitor's MLB hitting streak ended at 39 games.
- 1990: Bo Jackson hit the last of his four consecutive home runs.
- 1991: Brett Saberhagen pitched a no-hitter against the White Sox.
- 2000: Australia defeated South Africa 19-18 to win their first Tri Nations Rugby Series title.
- 2004: The U.S. swept the podium in the men's 200-meter sprint at the Athens Olympics.
- 2004: Germany defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to win their first Olympic gold in women's field hockey.
- 2004: The U.S. women's soccer team took gold at the Athens Olympic Games, winning 2-1 over Brazil.
- 2006: New Zealand beat South Africa 45-26 to retain the Tri Nations Rugby Series title.
- 2012: Lydia Ko became the youngest LPGA Tour event winner.
- 2017: New Zealand won the women's Rugby World Cup, beating England 41-32.
- 2018: The KSI and Logan Paul boxing match ended in a draw.
Bobby Orr, Eddie Murray, and Lydia Ko are three of the most noteworthy athletes from August 26. Orr is known for his amazing skating, offensive talents, and ability to make plays, which changed the way defensemen play in the NHL. Murray is one of just four MLB players to have both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Ko has broken many records and won many awards, including becoming the youngest player to reach world No. 1 and the youngest player to win more than one major title.