The Eagles 53-Man Roster- Surprise Cuts And Inclusions

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jalen Hurts #1 and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles react from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cut-down day is one of the most brutal days in sports. Howie Roseman and other GMs get the unfortunate job of crushing people's dreams. But it does signal that real Football is close. And it does give us our first look at what the Eagles' 53-Man Roster will look like.

We know the deal. This initial 53-Man roster is not actually final. The Eagles will add players cut by other teams. Unfortunately, that means some of these guys will still have to turn in their playbook.

But for the most part, this is what your 2025-2026 Eagles 53-Man Roster will look like. Who made the initial roster? Were any surprise players cut from the team? Here is your Eagles 53-Man Roster.

QB (3)

Jalen Hurts

Tanner McKee

Sam Howell

Surprise Cut- Kyle McCord

McCord is not a surprise on cut day. Once the Eagles traded for Howell, the writing was on the wall. But it is a bit of a surprise given what we thought post-draft.

The thought was that he would take Tanner McKee's old spot as the young developmental QB they stash on the roster, with McKee graduating to being the true backup. But we saw last year, you need 3 QBs ready to step into a game in a pinch. McCord is not ready to do that.

The Eagles relied on all 3 QBs at one point last season. Their 3rd QB, Tanner McKee, helped them win a game. As it turns out, that 1 win did not make much of a difference; they would have been the 2 seed either way. But it could have. If the NFC East, or if the 1 or 2 seed is decided by 1 game, that could matter. So in Sam Howell they get a guy who has won games in the NFL.

RB (4)

Saquon Barkley

Will Shipley

AJ Dillon

Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Surprise Cut- None

Shunderrick Powell showed a little something in camp. If someone was going to be a surprise cut, it would be him. but there simply was not much room for anyone else to make the roster.

WR (5)

AJ Brown

Devonta Smith

Jahan Dotson

John Metchie

Darius Cooper

IR- Johnny Wilson

Surprise Cut- Ainias Smith

Suprise Inclusion: Darius Cooper

Smith seemed like a lock at 1 point with his return game experience. However, he had some issues late in camp, which ultimately cost him the gig. They aren't going to put someone back there that they don't trust to protect the ball. Having explosiveness is nice, but not at the cost of potential turnovers. Smith had the easy way to secure his roster spot, and unfortunately he fumbled it away.

That opened up a spot for the training camp hero Darius Cooper. With a crowded group of playmakers on the Eagles' offense, it is unclear whether Cooper has any chance to actually contribute, but the Eagles can at least hold onto him. To go from being a UDFA out of Tarleton State to making the roster, even supplanting a guy in Smith people thought would make it, is impressive.

TE (3)

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Kylen Granson

Surprise Cut- EJ Jenkins

Jenkins is a guy they clearly liked. He has more upside as a pass catcher than Granson. But that upside had not materialized. Granson played better in camp, and for the Eagles, that mattered more than what Jenkins may one day give them. Jenkins needed to show more than he did.

OL (11)

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Cam Jurgens

Tyler Steen

Lane Johnson

Fred Johsnon

Matt Pryor

Drew Kendall

Cam Williams

Trevor Keegan

Brett Toth

Surprise Cut- Kenyon Green

Surprise Inclusion- Cam Williams

If I told you Green when be cut when they got him back in the CJGJ trade, you might have balked. But he was unimpressive in camp, after being unimpressive in his time with the Texans. It just goes to show that, as great as Jeff Stoutland is, you still need to be talented for him to work his magic.

The Fred Johnson trade changes the complexion of this Line. After the final Pre-Season game, depth on the OL looked like a big concern. I still have my concerns about the depth at OG, but you now have a Swing Tackle you know you can trust.

The depth concerns is probably why they kept 11. I doubt they keep 11 all season, but that is the case for now.

DT (6)

Jalen Carter

Jordan Davis

Moro Ojomo

Ty Robinson

Gabe Hall

Byron Young

Surprise Cut- None

Had they not already traded Thomas Booker for Jakorian Bennett, there might have been a tough cut. But one of the DTs cut ever really felt like they were candidates for a roster spot. The DT is just too deep.

This has a sneaky shot to be the Eagles' best unit. Obviously, Carter is elite. But the group of guys rotating behind him are rock solid, and Moro Ojomo has major upside as a pass rusher that he flashed last season with one of the best pass run win rates among DTs, albiet in a small sample size.

EDGE (5)

Nolan Smith

Jalyx Hunt

Josh Uche

Azeez Ojulari

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Surprise Cut- Patrick Johnson

Johnson is a special teams ace many thought would make the roster. Turns out he got cut. Not a huge shock, but still a bit surprising.

Depth is a major concern here. Okoronkwo is a developmental guy, he may not see the field much, and could be inactive for most gamedays. That leaves your two starters, plus Uche and Ojulari, who both were up and down in camp.

LB (4)

Zack Baun

Jihaad Campbell

Jeremiah Trotter

Smael Mondon

PUP- Nakobe Dean

Surprise Cut- None

Dean starting the year on the PUP pushes back a potential tough decision. They can keep all 5 roster-worthy LBs at least for now. Once Dean returns, they will have a tough decision either here or elsewhere on the roster. Mondon would be the only LB in danger, but honestly, it may be an extra Edge or CB who goes whenever Dean comes off the PUP.

CB (6)

Quinyon Mitchell

Cooper DeJean

Adoree' Jackson

Kelee Ringo

Mac McWilliams

Jakorian Bennett

Surprise Cut- Eli Ricks

The Eagles kept Ricks around on the 53-Man Roster despite playing almost no snaps on defense and not being a special teams player. They easily could have used that spot on someone with more value to last year's team. They stashed him because they liked him.

But after both Jackson and Ringo struggled in that CB 2 spot, they needed to bring Jakorian Bennett in. That meant the Eagles simply did not have the space to stash Ricks again.

S (4)

Reed Blankenship

Sydney Brown

Drew Mukuba

Tristin McCollum

Surprise Cut- Andre Sam

Sam, by all accounts, had a really nice camp. But with the 2nd starting Safety spot so up in the air, the Eagles clearly wanted to keep someone more experienced as their 4th safety. Tristin McCollum has the experience in Fangio's system, and was a solid backup last year. Fangio can trust him in a pinch.

Special Teams (2)

Jake Elliott

Braden Mann

Surprise Cut: None

They cut Charley Hughlett, but they are going to add him back before the 1st game. They do this every year to protect some player from the intial wave of waiver claims and cuts. As a Long Snapper, it is highly unlikley anyone snags Hughlett from them.