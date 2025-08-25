This Day in Sports History: August 25
Major sports events in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the first week of College Football. Over the…
Major sports events in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the first week of College Football. Over the years, Aug. 25 has witnessed numerous notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Aug. 25 included:
- 1895: Fred Hovey won the U.S. National Men's Championship for tennis, his only Major singles title.
- 1904: James J. Jeffries scored a second-round technical knockout over Jack Munroe.
- 1910: William Larned won the U.S. National Men's Championship for tennis, making it his fourth consecutive U.S. singles title.
- 1917: Robert Lindley Murray won the first of two straight U.S. National Championship Men's tennis titles.
- 1920: Ethelda Bleibtrey swam a world record time of 1:13.6 in the women's 100-meter freestyle, becoming the first U.S. female Olympic Champion.
- 1924: Walter Johnson pitched his second career no-hitter.
- 1946: Ben Hogan won the PGA Men's Championship, making it the first of his nine Major titles.
- 1950: Sugar Ray Robinson knocked out Jose Basora to retain his Pennsylvania State middleweight title.
- 1952: Virgil Trucks got his second career no-hitter.
- 1967: Dean Chance picked up his second no-hitter of the month.
- 1968: Arthur Ashe became the first African American to win the U.S. Singles Championship in tennis.
- 1977: The Hockey Hall of Fame posthumously inducted Tim Horton.
- 1985: Dwight Gooden became the youngest pitcher to achieve the 20-win milestone.
- 1986: Mark McGwire hit his first career home run.
- 1991: Carl Lewis ran a world record time of 9.86 seconds in the 100 meters.
- 1991: Wanda Panfil ran 2:29:53 to win the women's marathon in the World Championships in Athletics in Tokyo, Japan.
- 1996: Tiger Woods won the U.S. Golf Amateur Championship.
- 2004: Cuba beat Australia 6-2 to take the baseball gold medal at the Athens Olympic Games.
- 2004: Olga Kuzenkova threw an Olympic Record of 75.02 meters to win the women's hammer throw gold medal.
- 2013: Lydia Ko defended her Canadian Women's Open title, winning by five strokes.
- 2019: Rory McIlroy won the TOUR Championship by four strokes.
- 2020: Lucas Giolito pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- 2024: Lydia Ko won the British Open for Women's Golf by two strokes.
Three athletes who stood out on August 25 were Ethelda Bleibtrey, Ben Hogan, and Sugar Ray Robinson. Bleibtrey did a lot of great things, like beating polio as a child and fighting for women in sports. Hogan was known for his amazing ball-striking, strict practice habits, and amazing recovery from a car accident that almost killed him. He won nine major tournaments and was one of just six players to win the modern career Grand Slam. Robinson was the world welterweight champion from 1946 to 1951. He was the first boxer to win a divisional world championship five times.