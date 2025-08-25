This Day in Sports History: August 25

Major sports events in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the first week of College Football. Over the years, Aug. 25 has witnessed numerous notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on August 25 were Ethelda Bleibtrey, Ben Hogan, and Sugar Ray Robinson. Bleibtrey did a lot of great things, like beating polio as a child and fighting for women in sports. Hogan was known for his amazing ball-striking, strict practice habits, and amazing recovery from a car accident that almost killed him. He won nine major tournaments and was one of just six players to win the modern career Grand Slam. Robinson was the world welterweight champion from 1946 to 1951. He was the first boxer to win a divisional world championship five times.