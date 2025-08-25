The Phillies Will Play In The Field Of Dreams Game Next Season

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 10: A general view of signage prior to the game at Field of Dreams between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 10, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa.

The MLB started a really cool trend in 2021. The Field Of Dreams Game, where they play a regular-season game at a field on the same site as the iconic Kevin Costner movie, amidst the corn field. It started in 2021 with the White Sox getting a walk-off HR by Tim Anderson to beat the Yankees. It continued the next season with the Cubs getting a 4-2 win over the Reds.

But since 2023, it has been on hiatus. Construction around the field prevented them from playing. But in 2026, the game makes its comeback, and the Phillies get to take part. Matt Gelb broke the news that the Phillies will play the Twins in 2026 at the Field of Dreams site.

The exact date for the game is TBA. We will know when the full MLB schedule is released on August 26th. They played previous iterations of the game on the 2nd Thursday of August, which would be August 13th, if the trend continues.

If you are looking to attend the game, you might be out of luck unless you live in Iowa. In the other 2 games, they restricted tickets to fans with an Iowa area code. MLB has not confirmed that it will be the case again, but there is no reason to suspect it will change. Seating is already limited, with there only being a lower bowl and no outfield seating.

But watching it from home is still a cool experience. Especially if the game is as competitive as the 1st two were. The area itself has undergone some major changes since those two games. The owners of the location built even more fields that host youth baseball.

The MLB has made alternate-site games a major trend. Even while the Field Of Dreams game was on hiatus, they played at other sites. Two years ago, they played a game at Rickwood Field in Alabama as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. This year, they played a game at Bristol Motor Speedway, though that was a bit of a disaster. They have also played games overseas in London and Tokyo.