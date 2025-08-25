Jalen Hurts Lands At 19 In NFL Top 100 Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles after the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13.

Many people around the media are not the biggest fans of Jalen Hurts game. All summer, we were subjected to list after list of top QBs, where Eagles fans often felt Hurts got shortchanged. But while the media may not love his game, it is clear his peers do.

For the 3rd straight year, Jalen Hurts landed in the top 20 on the NFL's annual Top 100.

He actually fell in the rankings after winning Super Bowl MVP. He made his top 100 debut after the 2022 season, coming in at 3rd. Last year, he fell to 15th. Now he is called the 19th best player according to whichever players voted in this poll.

What Makes Jalen Hurts So Special?

No one looking at passing stats is going to put Hurts this high. Last year marked career lows in most of the traditional QB Stats. But that is mostly because the Eagles leaned so heavily on the run game, which Hurts was involved in.

What the boxscore watchers miss is how efficient he is. Yes, his passing yards were low, but Hurts was still 4th with 8 yards per attempt. Yes, he did not rack up passing TD numbers, but in the last 3 seasons, Josh Allen is the only player with more total TDs. And the stats show he throws one of the best deep balls, coming in at 3rd in passing TDs over 20+ yards (9), 4th in Yards Per Attempt on deep passes (14.7), and 4th in completion rate on deep passes (46%).

But more than that, the guy is just a winner. Not just that his team wins, but he shows up in big moments, putting up elite performances in both Super Bowls. Hurts has the 6th-best Pass Rating ever in the Super Bowl (109.4). He has the best completion rate (73.3%). He is also 7th in YPA in Super Bowl history (8.8).

His Peers Love Him

Again, other players have the utmost respect for him. Just see how they discuss him in the NFL video announcing him as the 19th best player.

Words like winner, hard worker, poised, unfazed, repeatedly come up. Including from Pro Bowl Corner Denzel Ward.

"Poised QB, can make every throw, doesn't get fazed by anything out there on the field. He is a winner."

He makes his mark on his teammates, even back in college. He played with Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II at Oklahoma, and Asamoah talked about how seeing Hurts work hard inspired him to work hard too.

"He puts the work in while people aren't looking. My redshirt freshman year, my first game, after the game, I saw him working out, I was like, what? From that day, I just went in there and started working out with him. He was a guy that put his head down and worked. I've seen no guy work like him."

Packers Safety Xavier McKinney reiterated the idea that Hurts is simply unshakeable.

"No matter what's going on in the game, through adversity, through pressure, nothing rattles him. That is what makes him so great."