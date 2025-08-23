Zack Wheeler To Miss Estimated 6-8 Months

“Of course it’s never good to lose a Zack Wheeler, your number one pitcher. I think we have starting pitching depth that’s capable of pitching well for us and pitching well in the postseason. Again, you’re never going to replace an individual like that, but we go to the postseason in all different type of scenarios with pitchers being out. We have a good ball club with other people to step up and pick up the slack for us.”

-Dave Dombrowski