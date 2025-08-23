This Day in Sports History: August 23

There's a lot happening in sports during the month of August, from Major League Baseball to the first week of College Football. Aug. 23 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends over the years. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Aug. 23 included:

1897: Robert Wrenn won the U.S. National Championship for Men's Tennis, making it his fourth U.S. singles title.

The athletes who stood out among these memorable sports moments were Paavo Nurmi, Molla Bjurstedt Mallory, and Roberto Clemente. Nurmi became famous in the 1920s for being the best long-distance runner, especially when he broke records at the Olympics.