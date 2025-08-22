This Day in Sports History: August 22

Sports fans have plenty to enjoy in August, with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 22 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Looking back on the events of Aug. 22, three athletes stand out: Richard Sears, Nolan Ryan, and Fred Funk. Sears was known for his attacking playing style, frequently moving to the net early to end points with volleys, a tactic that was ahead of its time. Ryan amassed 5,714 strikeouts in his 27-season career, significantly more than any other pitcher in MLB history, and threw a record seven no-hitters. Funk is renowned for his exceptional precision, winning the PGA Tour's driving accuracy title six times.