This Day in Sports History: August 22
Sports fans have plenty to enjoy in August, with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 22 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 22 include:
- 1885: Richard Sears won the U.S. National Men's Singles Championships for the fifth consecutive year.
- 1898: Malcolm Whitman won the first of his three consecutive U.S. National Men's Singles Championships.
- 1927: Babe Ruth hit his 40th home run of the season. He ended the year with a then-record 60 homers.
- 1946: Mikko Hietanen won the men's marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Oslo with a time of 2:24:55.
- 1950: Althea Gibson became the first African American tennis player to compete in the U.S. National Championships.
- 1954: Juan Manuel Fangio secured his second Formula One World Drivers' Championship.
- 1959: Frank Robinson hit three consecutive home runs and recorded six runs batted in in a game.
- 1960: Gil Hodges achieved his 352nd career home run and set a National League record for right-handed batters.
- 1961: Roger Maris hit his 50th home run of the season.
- 1984: Dwight Gooden became the 11th pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a rookie season.
- 1989: Nolan Ryan achieved his 5,000th career strikeout.
- 1998: South Africa won their first Tri Nations Rugby Series, achieving an unbeaten record in the tournament.
- 2004: Nicolás Massú won the men's singles tennis gold medal at the Athens Olympic Games.
- 2004: Sprinter Justin Gatlin took home the Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter race, clocking a time of 9.85 seconds.
- 2004: Justine Henin won the women's tennis singles gold medal at the Athens Olympics.
- 2007: The Texas Rangers racked up 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a modern MLB record for runs scored in a game.
- 2008: Maurren Higa Maggi won the women's long jump at the Beijing Olympics with a leap of 7.04 meters, marking Brazil's first-ever gold medal in a women's individual Olympic event.
- 2008: The Jamaican 4x100-meter relay team broke the world record at the London Olympics.
- 2010: Fred Funk won his third and final Champions Tour major by one stroke.
- 2021: Golfer Anna Nordqvist won the Women's British Open by one stroke, claiming her third major title.
Looking back on the events of Aug. 22, three athletes stand out: Richard Sears, Nolan Ryan, and Fred Funk. Sears was known for his attacking playing style, frequently moving to the net early to end points with volleys, a tactic that was ahead of its time. Ryan amassed 5,714 strikeouts in his 27-season career, significantly more than any other pitcher in MLB history, and threw a record seven no-hitters. Funk is renowned for his exceptional precision, winning the PGA Tour's driving accuracy title six times.