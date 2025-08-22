Tanner Banks, The Phillies Best “Under-The-Radar” Player

Tanner Banks #58 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres

The Phillies' bullpen has been a major point of contention all season. Most people thought it was the Phillies' biggest hole before the trade deadline, and the team clearly agreed. They made one of the biggest trades, bringing in Jhoan Duran, who has been flawless since he came to Philly. But there is one player in the pen that does not get a ton of love, who deserves more. Tanner Banks.

Banks ERA currently sits at 2.98 over 54.1 innings. His WHIP is even better, 0.94. Since July 1st, he has allowed just 4 earned runs, and only 1 over his last 13 outings.

There has been no fanfare for him. He is not discussed in the same way as Duran, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, or even David Robertson and Jose Alvarado. But Banks silently gets the job done.

Tanner Banks Gets Some National Praise

In fact, The Athletic recently did an article on who the most "indispensable under-the-radar player" is for every playoff contender, and Banks was their pick for the Phillies.

"Banks has been the most underrated arm in the Phillies’ bullpen, logging a 2.98 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 54 appearances. The southpaw has shut down lefty hitters, who are batting .163 against him (13-for-80). The Phillies used Banks in more important spots during José Alvarado’s 80-game PED suspension. Overall, batters are hitting .214 against his slider, .200 against his sweeper, and .182 against his four-seamer. He also ranks in the 99th percentile in walk rate."

The age of the lefty specialist is gone. Every pitcher has to face at least 3 batters, meaning you have to be able to get righties out, too. And while Banks is certainly better vs lefties, even righties struggle with him a bit. They have an OBP of just .274 against him.

Banks has become a guy you can put in to get out that tough lefty, but you can also trust him to stay in and get it done even when he faces the next righty.