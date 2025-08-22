Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

It was bound to happen, and it did. The Philadelphia Union had been leading the MLS Supporters Shield race with lineups that were either incomplete or in the process of being tinkered with. It finally undid the Union's attack, which fell flat in last weekend's 0-1 road defeat against the New York Red Bulls.

Philadelphia will try to regain momentum with three points in this Saturday's home game against the Chicago Fire, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. Philadelphia prevailed 1-0 in Chicago on June 25.

Chicago remains on the fringes of MLS Cup playoff seed contention at 11-6-9 in league play. The Fire's wild 3-2 win over St. Louis from Saturday gives the Windy City upstarts 11 points earned in five bouts.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1 (+200)

Chicago Fire +1 (-210)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -133

Chicago Fire +280

Draw +290

Total

Over 3.5 (-162)

Under 3.5 (+125)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Philadelphia's loss on Saturday snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak.

The Chicago Fire is unbeaten in its last five games.

Totals have gone under on seven of the Union's last nine league dates.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev is out with a concussion.

Chicago Fire

Midfielder Rominigue Kouame is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is out for personal reasons.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

Chris Turk's sour postgame player ratings in The Philly Soccer Page following the Union's loss to New York touched on another problem: Philly goalkeeper Andre Blake's new injury case. "Subbed off after a mere 28 minutes … due to a pulled hamstring, Blake did not have much time to make an impact."

Is it wise for MLS oddsmakers to value home-field advantage so much that they look past Chicago's hot streak and Philadelphia's potential woes between the posts, at the same time in this week's markets?