Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, carrying a four-game win streak highlighted by this week's mauling of the Seattle Mariners. Zack Wheeler's health concerns aside, it's an ideal scenario to follow a series-sweep with a day off, followed by a tilt with visiting Washington.

Philly hosts the Washington Nationals in a three-game series opener this evening at 6:45 p.m. EST. Vegas odds that favor Philadelphia reflect that the Phils have won nearly as many games as the Nats have lost. The division-rivalry matchup was hotly contested, however, in a 2-2 series tie in Washington last week.

The Phils totaled 19 runs and won two out of three over the Nats at Citizens Bank Park this March.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-152)

Phillies -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Nationals +137

Phillies -175

Total

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-119)

The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies have won four games in a row.

Totals have gone over in each of Philly's last four games.

Philadelphia is 6-4 against Washington this season.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is on the 15-day IL with a blood clot.

Washington Nationals

Catcher Keibert Ruiz is on the 7-day IL and remains on concussion protocol.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

Things are going so well for Philadelphia that even the club's supposed weaknesses are shining. Philly's much-maligned bullpen allowed just 2 hits against Seattle's dangerous lineup in the final two games of the Phillies' sweep. Bob Cooney of NBC Sports Philadelphia called the team's Tuesday win over Seattle "magic," pointing out that outfielder Kyle Schwarber just doesn't stop hitting home runs.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is also red-hot, putting the Nationals in peril of getting blown out due to a soft spot in their starting rota. It's easy to argue for a bargain pick on Washington's run line on the basis that a division rivalry can help equalize a mismatch. But an analysis of the Nats' division record says otherwise.