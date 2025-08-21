Eagles Position Preview- Will O-Line Depth Be An Issue?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Lane Johnson #65 and Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate beating the Green Bay Packers 22-10 during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For years, the Eagles' O-Line has been the strength of the team. That was especially the case last year. Saquon Barkley led all RBs with a staggering average of 3.8 yards before contact. Even when Barkley was not on the field, they still led the entire NFL with 2 yards before contact. But will that carry over into 2025?

Not Much Change For The Starters

The starting 5 are mostly the same. Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata are all back. All 4 of those guys have cases to be Pro-Bowl-worthy players. Johnson, Dickerons, and Mailata are All-Pro caliber players.

An ESPN poll ranked Dickerson as the 5th best interior lineman in the league. Barkley ran behind him 97 times and averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

"Explosive power -- holy smokes," a veteran NFL offensive line coach told ESPN. "Strength, durability. He's built to last. The organized mass he can help create is top-notch."

Jordan Mailata finished 5th in those same rankings for Offensive Tackles. The 1st time All-Pro gave up only 1.5 sacks last season, while often leading the way alongside Dickerson in the run game.

Lane Johnson ranked 3rd on those rankings. Now a multi-time All-Pro, one executive called Johnson the Gold Standard for Tackles.

"He's kind of the gold standard now -- technique, smarts and probably the most instinctive of them all."-Per ESPN

The only change is at RG, with Tyler Steen replacing Mekhi Becton. But while Becton was great, there was never a big dropoff when Steen had to fill in. Steen has been seeing time as a backup here and there over the past 2 seasons. Now he will be the starter, and he seems poised to slide right into Becton's shoes.

The starters should be the best unit in the NFL again. They got an injury scare with Dickerson. But he might not even miss a game, and if he does, it won't be many. The problem with this line is what happens if they don't stay healthy.

Depth Could Be An Issue For The Eagles

Last year, the Eagles saw everyone along the line miss some time here and there. 17 games is a long season, and O-Line is a violent position. However, they were fortunate enough to have backups like Steen and Fred Johnson step in and perform well. Johnson held his own against tough pass rushers like Trey Hendrickson and Brian Burns. And as we discussed, Steen performed almost as well as Becton.

They might not have that luxury this year. The backup Linemen have struggled in camp and in the pre-season games. Players like Brett Toth and Matt Pryor are having issues in camp. Kenyon Green is injured, struggled during his time with the Texans, and struggled in camp before the injury.

Trevor Keegan showed more promise than the other interior linemen, but struggled with the snaps when asked to play center. Darrian Kinnard has also shown promise and can play both guard and tackle.

They have a plethora of rookies in camp. Miles Hinton, Hollins Pierce, and Cam Williams all showed some promise as projects at OT, but none seem to be even close to ready to be primary backups. They seem more likely to be stashed on the practice squad, with the hope they will develop down the road.

Drew Kendall is perhaps the most promising rookie and could make for a solid backup Center.

There are no sure answers for the backups along the O-Line. Kinnard is the most likely answer to slide in at Tackle and Guard, and then Kendall at Center. Maybe they work out, but Kendall has no NFL experience, and Kinnard has played in 3 total games, starting only 1.

If any of the starting 5 miss time, and the likelihood is that they will, the Eagles may have to hold their breath.

Conclusion

The starting 5 is elite. If they stay healthy, they have a strong case to be the best unit in the NFL. Not just the best O-Line, the best position group period.

Depth is a major concern though. Especially considering all 5 guys along the line have missed time. Some of these backups are going to see playing time. Dickerson, Johnson, or Mailata, one of them is bound to miss a game at some point.

Can any of these guys hold down the fort? We will find out.

Thankfully, while they have been banged up and missed a couple of games, they have not missed significant time. They are also all the type of players to play through things when it counts. Lane played through a torn abdomen in 2022. Both Dickerson and Jurgens played through major injuries in the Super Bowl. So maybe they can deal with the depth being a bit questionable.