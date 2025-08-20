This Day in Sports History: August 20
August is a big month for sports fans, with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 20 has witnessed many noteworthy sports moments and legendary performances. Here's a closer look at some of these.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 20 include:
- 1888: Palmer Presbrey took 80 games to defeat TS Tailer in a first-round U.S. men's singles tennis match.
- 1912: Walter Johnson won his AL-record 15th consecutive game.
- 1919: Joe Wilhoit's hitting streak in the Class A Western League ended at 69 games.
- 1921: Molla Bjurstedt Mallory secured her sixth women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1931: Helen Wills Moody won the women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships for the seventh time.
- 1938: Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig hit his 23rd and final career grand slam.
- 1944: Bob Hamilton won the PGA Championship, earning his only major title.
- 1957: Bob Keegan pitched a no-hitter against the Washington Senators.
- 1961: The Philadelphia Phillies' losing streak ended at 23 games.
- 1967: Kathy Whitworth won the LPGA Western Open by seven strokes.
- 1980: Dan Spillner was two outs away from pitching a no-hitter when Leo Sutherland singled in the ninth inning.
- 1985: Dwight Gooden became the first NL pitcher to record 200 or more strikeouts in each of his first two seasons.
- 1985: Dwight Gooden struck out 16 batters in a game that also marked his 13th consecutive win.
- 1986: A leadoff double broke up Don Carmen's bid for a perfect game.
- 1995: Karrie Webb won the Women's British Open by six strokes.
- 2000: Tiger Woods claimed his second consecutive PGA Championship title.
- 2004: Michael Phelps won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly, swimming an Olympic record time of 51.25 seconds.
- 2006: Tiger Woods won his third PGA Championship.
- 2008: Usain Bolt set a new world record in the men's 200-meter race, recording a time of 19.3 seconds.
- 2011: Fred Couples earned the first of his two Champions Tour victories.
- 2016: Inbee Park won the first Olympic women's individual gold medal in golf.
- 2016: Mo Farah won the men's 5000-meter running race at the Rio Olympics with a time of 13:03.30.
- 2023: Spain beat England 1-0 to win the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.
Among these Aug. 20 events, three athletes stand out: Helen Wills Moody, Dwight Gooden, and Tiger Woods. Moody was known for her exceptional skill, fierce determination, and stoic demeanor on the court, earning her the nickname "Queen Helen." Gooden was a highly touted prospect who became one of the most exciting pitchers in the league, winning the NL Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, and Pitching Triple Crown. Woods is recognized for his exceptional golfing career, marked by 15 major championship victories and 82 PGA Tour wins, tying him with Sam Snead for the most all-time.