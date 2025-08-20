This Day in Sports History: August 20

August is a big month for sports fans, with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 20 has witnessed many noteworthy sports moments and legendary performances. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Among these Aug. 20 events, three athletes stand out: Helen Wills Moody, Dwight Gooden, and Tiger Woods. Moody was known for her exceptional skill, fierce determination, and stoic demeanor on the court, earning her the nickname "Queen Helen." Gooden was a highly touted prospect who became one of the most exciting pitchers in the league, winning the NL Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, and Pitching Triple Crown. Woods is recognized for his exceptional golfing career, marked by 15 major championship victories and 82 PGA Tour wins, tying him with Sam Snead for the most all-time.