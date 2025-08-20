Analyzing Improvement & Remaining Weaknesses of Phillies Defense

A sloppy victory over a last-place team in the final days of April lit up the 97.5 The Fanatic phone lines with frustrated callers. The Philadelphia Phillies had squeaked by the Washington Nationals on April 29 despite a brutal effort on defense.

Trea Turner made a critical mistake at shortstop to let the bottom-feeding Nationals send the game to extra innings and tax an already suspect bullpen. Johan Rojas had just landed a roster spot because of his supposedly elite defense, but he overpursued two catchable balls in center field that contributed to the Washington comeback.

How could a ball club with such poor fielding fundamentals meet their World Series expectations?

Fast forward 96 games. The Phillies don’t have an elite MLB defense, but they’ve noticeably improved on an individual and team level while gearing up for their fourth consecutive trip to the MLB Playoffs.

Improvement of Infield Defense

Despite the slow start and the reputation as an underwhelming fielding team, the Phillies have developed better chemistry in the infield throughout the season.

Bryson Stott was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove in 2024, and he’s taken another step defensively in his fourth MLB season. The 27-year-old covers the infield dirt with speed to both sides and a knack for diving plays on grounders toward the hole.

He flashed the leather on August 3 to contribute to a Sunday Night Baseball win filled with game-changing web gems on both sides.

The most surprising sign of improvement has come at shortstop. Turner has shouldered intense criticism for his defense in three seasons with the Phillies. He's even struggled with tagging base stealers at certain points, and the demands for a position change have flown from plenty of directions.

Despite some untimely misplays this season, he’s legitimately improved his range and minimized the crucial mistakes.

Alec Bohm is not and probably never will be one of the better third basemen in the majors. However, his gradual improvement to defend competently at the hot corner over several seasons has turned away conversations about a permanent move to first base.

The convenience of the club's defensive alignment has allowed Bryce Harper to change his everyday position, Kyle Schwarber to stay out of the field, and Thomson to field a lineup of his best hitters. Harper has adjusted well since his transition from the outfield, and Edmundo Sosa also adds athleticism off the bench to supplement Bohm.

Thomson spoke confidently about his team’s defensive improvements in the infield.

“Really over the last couple of seasons it’s gotten better. I think Trea right now is playing as well as he has since he’s been here. Bohm has improved every day, every year as a third baseman. Stott’s Stott, and Harp’s really taken to first base ever since he took over. Our infield defense has been really, really good. It really has, and it just keeps getting better.” -Rob Thomson

Catching & Outfield Defense

J.T. Realmuto uses his superior athleticism for the quickest pop time among major league catchers, even at age 34. He’s mastered the efficiency of his movements to throw out 27% of base stealers this season. Although the rate is down from an outrageous 49% in 2022, it still sits considerably above the MLB average since rule changes created new advantages for runners in 2023.

He also contributes to scouting and preparation and calls games as effectively as any major league catcher. Rafael Marchan has developed some similar tendencies sitting behind Realmuto throughout his major league career.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Thomson consistently compliments Brandon Marsh’s ability in the outfield, especially with lighter responsibility in left field. Harrison Bader also won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Thomson has also shown the willingness to limit innings for Nick Castellanos, a subpar right fielder, in an overall outfield mix and match strategy to optimize offensively and defensively.

Doug Glanville spoke on 97.5 The Fanatic about how MLB teams have drifted towards a view of defense – especially in the outfield – as a more complementary unit rather than individual skill sets.

“With the analytics and the data that’s so driven by maximizing your entire defense – not just one guy, but how it synthesizes with everybody else – then you can get a little bit more flexible. ‘I can put this guy in center because I can pinch the left fielder over. I can move this guy. I can take him out in the seventh,’ whatever. They look at defense so differently.” -Doug Glanville

The addition of Bader creates flexibility in the outfield to use a strong center fielder to cover potential weak spots, and the availability of Max Kepler as a defensive replacement improves the unit's collective ability in the outfield grass.

Mistakes Cast Nervous Feeling for Red October

The Phillies played excellent defense during their 7-2 surge in three series after the All-Star Break.

However, some sloppy mistakes in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on August 13 brought them back down to Earth in an 8-0 loss. The wake-up call halted the brakes on any feeling that the club’s defensive issues had evaporated.

Harper has developed better judgment on groundballs throughout his time at first. However, he reverted back to an overaggressive tendency to pursue balls to his right that Stott is able to handle. His mistake pulled him away from first base for an extra second and allowed speedster Elly De La Cruz to reach on an infield single. A Phillies error (but really two) also led to a Little League home run.

Passionate Phillies fans sit on the edge of their seats for every pitch during Red October.

Turner has been prone to mistakes at critical moments, and they’ll nervously hold their breaths when grounders bounce toward short in the playoffs regardless of whatever improvements he’s made.

Defensive weaknesses tend to rear their ugly head at inopportune times. Philadelphia fans saw it too obviously when Rhys Hoskins cost his team opportunities with fundamental mistakes that they somehow overcame during the run to the World Series in 2022.

The New York Yankees even more dramatically fumbled away critical outs in Game 5 of the World Series last October. When everything's at stake during the MLB Playoffs, the tension drives a nervous feeling in all situations.

A defense with a recent history of sloppy miscues won't inspire the utmost confidence for a demanding, intense fan base with a World Series or bust mentality.

By The Numbers

Disclaimer: This section contains content that may be sensitive to readers who hate analytics.

Baseball is the most quantifiable of the four major sports, but defensive metrics are far less reliable than pitching or hitting analytics. Stats that rank team fielding focus primarily on errors, range, outfield arms, and double-play ability.

While the Phillies rank 3rd in the majors in fielding percentage, questionable MLB scoring tendencies weaken the emphasis on the outdated measure. The advanced numbers don't favor them.

The Phillies rank tied for 23rd among major league teams with -10 Defensive Runs Saved, but the Outs Above Average metric grades them more favorably at 12th.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Questionable calculations in defensive metrics don’t always match basic eye tests, and the stats don’t properly quantify a team’s overall defensive acumen. However, specific factors in the formulas more usefully reveal strengths and weaknesses. Most of the MLB clubs ranking toward the top of the metrics benefit statistically from outfield assists and the ability to capitalize on double-play opportunities.

Phillies outfielders haven’t pushed the team up the leaderboard with many putouts on the base paths. Despite their pitching staff’s sixth-highest rate of groundballs, the defense ranks 29th in double plays turned.

The pitching staff has allowed the third-lowest percentage of hard hit balls with an exit velocity of 95 miles per hour or higher. Despite the limited hard contact, opponents have hit .300 on balls put in play. The BAbip ranks 26th.

FIP – fielding independent pitching – attempts to eliminate factors outside a pitcher’s control on balls in play by weighing strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed. The number is designed for a more isolated impact of a pitcher than a stat like ERA that has some to do with fielding behind the pitcher. The Phillies rank first in the majors in FIP and eighth in ERA, and the discrepancy reflects on below average defense on balls put in play.