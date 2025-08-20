Mariners vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies will look to finish a sweep and continue their winning ways as they close out their series against the Mariners this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia (73-53) has won three straight, including the first two games of the set — a 12-7 slugfest on Monday and a 6-4 victory yesterday. The Phillies have been dominant at home with a 39-21 record and sit atop the NL East.

Seattle (68-59), meanwhile, has dropped four in a row and slipped to 1.5 games behind Houston in the AL West. The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. The right-hander struggled in his last start, giving up three homers and six runs in just four innings against the Mets.

He'll face Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo (11-6, 4.21 ERA), who has fanned 158 over 139 innings. He turned in a quality start his last time out, striking out seven.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 44 homers and 104 RBIs, while Trea Turner is hitting .295. For Seattle, Cal Raleigh has 47 home runs and 102 RBIs, and J.P. Crawford owns a .266 average.

Spread

Mariners +1.5 (-189)

Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Mariners +110

Phillies -139

Total

Over 8.5 (-108)

Under 8.5 (-119)

The above data was collected on Aug. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mariners vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mariners are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Phillies are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The total has gone over in all but one of the Mariners past five games.

The Phillies have won four of their last five overall and four of their last five against the Mariners.

The Mariners are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games.

The Phillies are 5-1 in their last six home games.

Mariners vs Phillies Injury Reports

Mariners

Dominic Canzone, RF — Day to day (arm).

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Both Castillo and Luzardo have put together solid 2025 seasons, but I have a hard time backing the Mariners – who have lost four in a row – on the road in this one .... Meanwhile, the Phillies have improved to 18 games over .500 at Citizens Bank Park in this series, and they're 14-11 when Luzardo is on the mound in 2025 .... The Phillies are ninth in MLB in batting average and 10th in OPS over the last 15 days, and I think they give Luzardo enough run support to pick up a win this afternoon." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"I'm backing the Phillies here. I get the case that you could make for Seattle as Luzardo has had his issues at times this season. However, Philadelphia continues to be the better team while the Mariners are just falling apart right now, losing four straight and six of seven. The Mariners need to just get back home, but they don't have that luxury right now and I just think that the Phillies find a way to get the job done here as well. Give me Philadelphia." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz