Could Micah Parsons And The Cowboys Actually Split Up?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field following an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Throughout the Micah Parsons drama this summer, the thought had never been that Parsons' time in Dallas could be over. Even when he publicly requested a trade, many believed something would eventually get that done. We have seen things get ugly with players and Jerry Jones before, only for the player to eventually get a massive contract.

But this actually could be more than that. It might not be the usual drama Jerry Jones thrives off of. These two sides could be heading for an ugly divorce.

Adam Schefter joined Kincade & Salciunas on Wednesday. As you would expect, the topic of Micah Parsons came up. Schefter feels like this could be heading to a split.

He went on to expand on why this feels different from the drama that surrounded the Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb negotiations.

"They haven’t talked about a contract in three to four months. It feels different than Dak [Prescott] and Ceedee [Lamb] last year," Schefter said. "I could be surprised this weekend, and suddenly Jerry Jones could call the agent for Micah Parsons’ agent; and they could hammer out a deal to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history contract. Could that happen? Absolutely. I’m just telling you there is no evidence that will happen."

There are some major differences. For one, Lamb and Prescott never got to the point where they requested a trade. Parsons would not be the 1st player to request a trade, and then later sign an extension. We saw Myles Garrett do that earlier this offseason. But the drama between Garrett and the Browns never got this publicly messy, where the sides were taking shots at each other in the media.

The point is that there is real smoke here. He might not be traded this year, the divorce might not happen right away, but this does not seem like usual postering between two sides in a negotiation. There is a real rift here that might not be fixable.

It is just another reminder of why Eagles fans should be thankful for Jeff Lurie and Howie Roseman. Because this never happens here. They have gotten ahead of every upcoming negotiation, strengthened their relationship with the player, and saved money in the process.