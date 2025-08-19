This Day in Sports History: August 19

August is a time for Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the start of the English Premier League, WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the first week of college football. Aug. 19 has witnessed plenty of notable sports moments and legendary achievements over the years — let's take a closer look.

Looking back on Aug 19, three athletes stand out: Molla Bjurstedt Mallory, Michael Schumacher, and Novak Djokovic. Mallory was a prominent figure in the early 20th century. She was known for her powerful baseline game and endurance. Schumacher is a seven-time World Champion. He holds many records in Formula One, including most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes. Djokovic holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis with 24. He also holds numerous other records, including most weeks ranked world number one and most year-end number-one finishes.