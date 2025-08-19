Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total

All the hand-wringing over Zack Wheeler's absence begs the question, why pitch your way out of a rough patch when you can slug your way out of it? The Philadelphia Phillies bombed the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-7 in yesterday's series debut, boasting 21 total hits and another superb night from SS Trea Turner.

Philadelphia will try to clinch a series win in this evening's middle match, set to begin at 6:45 p.m. EST. Seattle is officially in a slump, having lost five of its last six. Cal Raleigh went 0-for-5 in the opener.

The Phils are big favorites to win at the sportsbook again today. Are the oddsmakers looking past a Mariners ballclub that remains as dangerous as any Seattle squad of the modern era?

+1.5 (+108)

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+108)

Mariners +1.5 (-133)

Moneyline

Phillies -200

Mariners +154

Total

Over 8 (-114)

Under 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-3 in their last 10 home games.

The Seattle Mariners have lost five of their last six games.

Seattle has gone just 3-8 in its last 11 road games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Zack Wheeler is on the 15-day IL with a blood clot.

Relief pitcher Daniel Robert is on the 15-day IL with a right middle finger injury.

Seattle Mariners

Second baseman Ryan Bliss remains on the 60-day IL with a biceps injury.

Right fielder Victor Robles is on MiLB rehab duty with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Trent Thornton is out for the season following Achilles tendon surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks

The Seattle Mariners are still stranding base runners, but their real problem was pitching on an ugly day for Seattle's staff yesterday. Analysts think the Mariners may deal with another disadvantage on the mound tonight, with 2-5 Bryce Miller taking on the Phillies' amazing Cristopher Sanchez.

For the Phillies, the high-scoring series debut minted an upbeat mood in a dugout that's sorely in need of good vibes, in spite of Philadelphia's kingly W-L record. In the wake of Turner's five-RBI outing, it was left to MLB's homepage to slather praise on OF Bryce Harper for two towering homers that set a benchmark for the league. "In the seventh, Harper unleashed a missile off the facade of the second deck … He's the only player in MLB this season with multiple 440-foot homers in the same game," reported Paul Casella.