Ripple Effects of Zack Wheeler Blood Clot on the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that Zack Wheeler successfully underwent a thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity.

Manager Rob Thomson couldn’t specify any timeline for Wheeler’s return to the mound. He didn’t offer details of the treatment plan, and he couldn’t confirm or deny whether the situation will threaten the remainder of his right-handed ace’s career.

What does the alarming news of the blood clot mean for the Phillies, their relationships with Zack Wheeler, and their hopes for a World Series?

Rob Thomson and Wheeler’s Phillies teammates have intentionally and admirably shifted the immediate focus away from how their World Series odds have dipped. They’ve instead prioritized stating their concerns for Wheeler’s personal health and his life away from baseball since the news broke on Saturday.

“A lot of people ask me about the pitching staff and the team. Right now, (my thoughts) are just about him. I said the other day this isn’t like a hamstring or a calf. This is real. This is life. My thoughts are constantly on him and his family, and hopefully everything works out.” -Rob Thomson

Thomson has exchanged texts with Wheeler, but the two haven’t spoken otherwise since the diagnosis.

“Baseball is baseball. When it comes to someone’s health like that, we need him healthy first. He’s got a family, so we want to get him feeling good for them and get him back to speed whenever we can.” -Kyle Schwarber

Zack Wheeler and his wife Dominique gave birth to their fourth child in early June just over two months before the news of the blood clot.

Thomson also commented on the club’s spirits since the unfortunate news. The fourth-year manager complimented their overall attitude.

“I think as good as you can because it is tough, but these came out the last two days with some energy. It seemed like the clubhouse was pretty normal, and that’s a good sign.” -Rob Thomson

However, he spoke with a tone that eclipsed any negativity in the past from losing streaks or baseball-related injuries to other players.

Impact on Phillies Teammates

Losing arguably the best pitcher in major league baseball impacts a ball club drastically.

Zack Wheeler was in the mix as a National League Cy Young candidate. Paul Skenes was the only pitcher with better odds to win the award before the news broke on Saturday.

The Phillies planned to use a six-man rotation in upcoming weeks with Wheeler as their unquestioned ace. They’ll roll with a normal five-man rotation in the immediate aftermath.

“Zack’s a great pitcher, and you can always rely on him every fifth day. But at the same time, I have confidence in our entire rotation. Our bullpen’s much better now, so as tough as it is to lose Zack, I feel really good about our ball club. I really do.” -Rob Thomson

Aaron Nola’s return on Sunday was supposed to offer the Phillies a luxury that almost no other major league rotations can boast. He took a tough blow to the chin in a six-run third inning, and the initial cringy appearance will only inspire more skepticism about Philadelphia’s ability to contend for a championship without Wheeler.

“As I told everybody, just be yourself. That’s all we can do. Don’t try to be anybody else because they’re good enough just the way they are.” -Rob Thomson

A Suddenly Thin Starting Rotation

A rotation that looked deeper than any in baseball one month ago has suddenly thinned.

Ranger Suarez has shown serious signs of fatigue with a 6.59 ERA in five starts since the MLB All-Star Break. The slump revitalizes the same concerns from a rough dropoff in his performance during the second half of 2024.

Jesus Luzardo began the season on a hot streak that made Dave Dombrowski’s offseason deal with the Miami Marlins look like a straight steal. The 27-year-old lefty has since failed to find the consistency that characterizes pitchers with reputations for throwing at the top of a starting rotation.

His peaks and valleys have included supposed issues with tipping pitches that had also occurred in Miami. The warts led to five ugly midseason starts that have skewed his season stats to hide the flashes of a dominant breakout starter. He’s also had trouble pitching from the stretch with runners on base.

Nola has the major league track record during the regular season and the postseason to inspire confidence. However, the 32-year-old has found no rhythm in 2025 with a 6.92 ERA in 10 starts.

While Taijuan Walker has pitched with mental toughness this season after a rough 2024 campaign, will Thomson really decide that guts are enough to pitch him in the playoffs?

Cristopher Sanchez now sits second in National League Cy Young odds because of the affect of Wheeler’s indefinite absence. He’s the only starter on the staff without a glaring question mark attached to his name.

Dombrowski has hung onto Andrew Painter with a death grip despite a flurry of trade requests in recent seasons. Is it finally time to call up the organization’s top pitching prospect? Thomson brought up Painter’s name unprompted on Saturday during his first availability with the media after the news of Zack Wheeler blood clot.

An improved bullpen led by Jhoan Duran lightens the load on the starting rotation. The Phillies still have more talent on their staff than several playoff contenders. They have time to find a better rhythm before Red October begins.

The final six weeks of the regular season will provide a list of answers. Wheeler’s availability for the postseason is the most impactful. Plans to move starters to the bullpen during the postseason also change as part of the ripple effects.