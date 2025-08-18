Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming home. The ballclub's arduous road trip began with a sweep of the Texas Rangers, turned sour with a three-game losing streak, and ended with a spectacular 11-9 win in which the previously injured infielder, Alec Bohm, shined from the plate. The Phillies remain five games ahead of the Mets in the NL East as they turn to an interleague tilt with the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Philadelphia and Seattle meet in the first of three games this evening at 6:45 p.m. EST. Philly has not had the chance to play at home since Aug. 6, when the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Phillies 5-1. However, the Phillies went 4-2 with a pair of series wins on that homestand.

The Seattle Mariners boast Cal Raleigh, the catcher who leads Major League Baseball with 47 home runs. Philadelphia is today's betting favorite to win the Phillies-Mariners opener, but only by a slight margin.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Mariners +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Phillies (-115)

Mariners (-105)

Total

Over 8 (-120)

Under 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on August 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-3 in their last nine home games.

The Seattle Mariners have lost four out of their last five ball games.

The Mariners have scored four runs or less in 11 of their last 13 road games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Zack Wheeler is on the 15-day IL with a blood clot.

Relief pitcher Daniel Robert is on the 15-day IL with a right middle finger injury.

Seattle Mariners

Second baseman Ryan Bliss remains on the 60-day IL with a biceps injury.

Right fielder Victor Robles is on MiLB rehab duty with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Trent Thornton is out for the season following Achilles tendon surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks

Just as the Phillies thought their pitching staff was healthy, another injury threatens to derail the team's run to a division crown. Zack Wheeler was diagnosed with a blood clot after pitching for Philadelphia against Washington on Saturday. "The Philadelphia Phillies placed their ace on the 15-day injured list Saturday after learning of a blood clot diagnosis … no timetable was set for the three-time MLB All-Star's return," read an ominous postgame report from Chantz Martin of Fox News. SP Aaron Nola, again the stable's undisputed ace in Wheeler's absence, was dinged for six runs in a shaky start on Sunday.

Any effect of Wheeler's sidelining on tonight's ball game is purely psychological. Probable hurler Ranger Suarez was already scheduled to take his 8-6 record into the series opener, and it's the Mariners who must answer hard questions about their pitching staff following a 1-4 downturn in the last five games.