What’s An Optimal Finish in the National League Standings For The Phillies?

Most models set the odds over 99% for the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch their fourth consecutive postseason berth in 2025. They’ve established some distance from the New York Mets in the National League East, but World Series hopes far outweigh any regular-season goals.

The Phillies will fight for the division pennant, a first-round bye, playoff tiebreakers, and home field advantage throughout the final six weeks of the regular season.

Where will the Phillies land in the National League standings to begin the 2025 MLB Playoffs? What position gives them the ideal chances to win the elusive World Series ring?

Phillies, Mets in NL East

The Phillies extended their largest lead of the season in the NL East standings to six games at two different points on their recent 10-game road trip. They returned to citizens Bank Park ahead by five games.

The Mets have dropped off with 14 losses in 18 games through the end of weekend. Their starting pitching staff stormed out of the gates this season with surprise contributions from Clay Holmes and Griffin Canning. While Kodai Senga and David Peterson still provide a decent punch at the top of the rotation, the staff collectively hasn’t provided enough length in recent months.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York's deadline bullpen additions have failed to stop the bleeding, and blown leads have only further crushed their morale. While the indefinite loss of Zack Wheeler raises plenty of questions, the Phillies have a deeper stable of arms than their only competition in the NL East standings.

A power surge since the All-Star Break has also bumped the Phillies to ninth in the majors in runs per game. Meanwhile, the Mets have slipped to 13th.

Is the NL East race over? No. The Phillies and the Mets will face each other seven more times during the regular season with the heat of an intense rivalry and a late-season pennant race. Crazier things have happened – and did happen in 2024.

August 25-27: three-game series between Phillies & Mets at Citi Field

September 8-11: four-game series between Phillies & Mets at Citizens Bank Park

However, objective analysis won’t offer many substantial reasons to believe the Mets should challenge the Phillies in the NL East.

National League Playoff Contenders

If the Phillies repeat as division champions, they’ll jockey for position with the other National League division winners for home field advantage and a first-round bye in the MLB Playoffs.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have stunningly run away with the NL Central with a torrid pace that began right around the time they swept the Phillies with conviction at Citizens Bank Park May 30-June 1. Any NL team is a longshot to catch the Brewers, who finished the weekend with the best record in the majors and a 7.5-game cushion as the National League's top seed.

Evening the season series with a sweep at American Family Field on Sept. 1, 3, and 4 is likely the only scenario where the Phillies would even approach Milwaukee for the league’s top spot. The Brew Crew would still likely own the tiebreaker with a better intradivision record even if the Phillies cancel out the first head-to-head tiebreaker with three victories.

The Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers began the 2025 season as heavy favorites to repeat as World Series champions. Injuries and a conservative approach have prevented them from becoming the juggernaut most people expected, but they still own the best World Series betting odds.

The Dodgers will be the most relevant team outside the NL East for the Phillies to chase as another division leader in closer range for the two seed.

The two major market powerhouses will face each other at Dodger Stadium from Sept. 15-17. The Phillies could clinch a head-to-head tiebreaker with a series win after winning two of three against LA in April.

San Diego Padres

The defending champs don’t have the National League West on lockdown. The surging San Diego Padres have snuck into the mix, and a loaded bullpen led by Robert Suarez, Mason Miller, and Jeremiah Estrada will intimidate opposing lineups whether in the regular season or the playoffs. They finished the weekend trailing the Dodgers by two games.

The Phillies split against the Padres with a 3-3 record in their regular-season series. Intradivision record – with plenty of runway still ahead for both clubs with similar division records currently – would determine the tiebreaker.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds still have legitimate postseason hopes, but neither NL Central club is likely to challenge the Brewers or impact the Phillies in the NL standings during the regular season.

The Much-Maligned First-Round Bye

Despite recent conversations about whether the bye through the Wild Card Round benefits an MLB team entering the postseason, the Phillies will look to finish as high as possible in the National League standings.

The disappointment of the NLDS in 2024 spurred conversations about what positions might’ve benefitted the Phillies most entering Red October. Phillies broadcaster and former shortstop Kevin Stocker spoke with 97.5 The Fanatic after the playoff disappointment.

“You're never, ever going to be a player or a team that ever wants to play for the wild card position. That's never going to happen… I just think for teams right now with that time off, they're going to have to find a system in a way to adapt to that. The Dodgers adapted. They came out, and they know they're out of position, and they won (the NLDS and later the World Series).” -Kevin Stocker

The three MLB teams other than the Phillies with first-round byes through the Wild Card Round advanced to the League Championship last October. Teams with the bye have improved their rest strategies gradually since the new system began in 2022.

Stocker also pointed out that different teams benefit in different ways from either the bye week or momentum from the Wild Card Round. The 2024 Mets, for instance, might’ve lost their lightning in a bottle with five days off before the NLDS. The 2024 Phillies, on the other hand, needed the rest to align their pitching staff and let a few banged-up regulars heal bumps and bruises.

Optimal Phillies Playoff Positions

Which scenarios would help the Phillies entering the 2025 MLB Playoffs?

Overtaking any team in the NL or AL standings increases the odds of more playoff games at Citizens Bank Park to unleash the best and most unique home field advantage in baseball.

Also consider the notorious “boom or bust” criticism of the Phillies lineup. Hitters have run out of gas after starting the playoffs red hot, particularly in the 2022 and 2023 postseasons when the club gained serious momentum in the Wild Card Round. The Phillies couldn’t sustain the boom across the finish line, however.

Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images

A collective hot streak for a codependent offense is much more likely to last three rounds against playoff pitching than four rounds.

However, the most impactful advantage of a potential bye week is the opportunity to align a starting rotation that suddenly has numerous major question marks. Rob Thomson would enjoy the luxury of setting his pitching staff beginning with his first pick for a healthy Game 1 starter. A predetermined schedule would also help him fill in the best options for the remainder of the NLDS more easily.

The starting rotation has shown signs of fatigue during the second half of the season. Wheeler's absence limits the amount of rest the Phillies can afford to give Cristopher Sanchez and other workhorses on the staff. Extra rest might also help a playoff veteran like Ranger Suarez in particular to come out sharp after experiencing the wear and tear of the regular season.