Eagles Pre-Season Power Rankings Roundup- Can They Repeat?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The NFL season is almost here, and the pre-season is in its final week. Which also means it is Power Rankings season. We know the deal by now with these Power Rankings. You can't put too much emphasis on them. Still, it is interesting to see how people around the league view the Eagles.

Do people in the National media view them as a team primed to repeat as champions? Or do they think this is a team set to fall back to Earth? Let's see what people around the league think about this Eagles team as Pre-Season heads into its final week.

"The Eagles are well-established, coming off a Super Bowl. But one significant change came at offensive coordinator, where Patullo replaced Kellen Moore and will serve as a full-time playcaller for the first time in his career. Patullo has been coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man since 2021, and the offense isn't expected to change much, making for a smooth transition. But with so much offensive talent, the bar is high, and Patullo will absorb some of the heat if it doesn't operate as expected."- Tim McManus

Patullo is perhaps my only concern on the offense. The only other big change is Tyler Steen replacing Mekhi Becton. And honestly, they did not miss a beat when Steen filled in for Becton last season.

I don't know if Patullo is even a concern, but he is certainly a question mark. When you lose an experienced playcaller like Kellen Moore and hire someone who has not called plays, there are bound to be questions. We do not know much about him. The things we have heard and seen are promising, but until he proves he can be an effective play caller, people will rightfully have some reservations.

"There’s a current 20-year streak of no repeat champions in the NFC East... This year’s Eagles are as well-prepared to handle the divisional rigors as almost any reigning East champ during the streak, even with some offseason personnel losses and the Commanders charging hard. With Jalen Hurts leading a balanced, mature and dangerous offense and (at worst) a top-10 defense in place, the Eagles profile as strong contenders once again. I won’t go so far as to guarantee the streak comes to an end this season, but I also have no reason to doubt this team right now."- Eric Edholm

THE NFC East streak of no repeat champions is fascinating. There is no logical reason for it, there has just been so little consistency in the division.

But like Edholm wrote, this feels like a team that can end the streak. There is almost no turnover on the offense. And even while the defense had some significant turnover, there is still a ton of talent there, and they added players like Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba.

"... while Saquon Barkley certainly is good enough to duplicate his remarkable 2024 season, it might be asking a lot of the 28-year-old after a career-high — by far — 482 touches, including the playoffs. Add in the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, and there are a lot of "ifs" to consider. But as long as Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts are healthy, they are as good, deep and talented as any team in the league."- Ralph Vacchiano

Super Bowl hangovers have not really existed for the winner. The Chiefs just tried to win their 3rd straight, and 3rd in 5 years. They lost in the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl in the other 2 years. Before that streak, the Patriots won 3 of 5 Super Bowls and made it to the Super Bowl 4 times. The Seahawks won a Super Bowl and then made it back the next year.

The truth is that winning is hard, period. But usually, once you win one, you are in a good spot to at least try to win another.

"Last year's club was one of the very best of the past quarter century and seems to have an excellent shot at repeating − especially when you consider proven NFL players like RB AJ Dillon, CB Adoree' Jackson and OLBs Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche are all projected to be among the backups."- Nate Davis