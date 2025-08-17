This Day in Sports History: August 17

Big sports events in August include Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment events, NASCAR races, track and field competitions, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 17 has seen plenty of notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game — here are a few examples.

Among these memorable sporting moments from Aug. 17, three athletes who stand out are the late Willie Mays, Rafael Nadal, and Inbee Park. Mays continues to be celebrated for his exceptional all-around skills, including hitting for average and power, dazzling defense, and base-stealing speed. Nadal has amassed numerous Grand Slam titles and other prestigious championships. He is also admired for his sportsmanship and humility. Park, from South Korea, is a highly successful professional golfer whose, remarkable consistency and strategic play have kept her ranked among the top players in the world.