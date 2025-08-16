This Day in Sports History: August 16
Sports in August include Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment matches, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the beginning of college football season….
Sports in August include Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment matches, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the beginning of college football season. Over the years, Aug. 16 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Continue reading to learn more about this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history happened on Aug. 16, including:
- 1924: Helen Wills Moody defended her title by winning the U.S. Women's National Tennis Championship.
- 1927: Babe Ruth became the first player to hit a home run that cleared the roof at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
- 1928: Cyclist Georges Ronsse won the men's road race at the Union Cycliste Internationale Road World Championships.
- 1947: Ralph Kiner hit three consecutive home runs in a single game.
- 1956: Rocky Colavito achieved his first career grand slam.
- 1959: Betsy Rawls won her second Women's Western Open by six strokes.
- 1964: Curt Flood accomplished eight consecutive hits during a doubleheader.
- 1965: The Miami Dolphins franchise was established.
- 1970: Dave Stockton won his first PGA Championship with a score of one stroke under par.
- 1976: Dave Stockton achieved his second PGA Championship win.
- 1981: Swimmer Mary T. Meagher broke her own world 100-meter butterfly record with a time of 57.93 seconds.
- 1981: New Zealand beat Fiji 13-0, achieving the highest score in a World Cup soccer match.
- 1987: The Mets defeated the Cubs, 23-10, at Wrigley Field. Greg Maddox got the loss.
- 1992: Nigel Mansell clinched his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1992: Sherri Steinhauer won the Canadian Women's Open. It was the first of two major wins.
- 1992: Nick Price dominated the PGA Championship by three strokes.
- 1997: New Zealand's rugby team won the Tri-Nations Series with an undefeated record.
- 1998: Vijay Singh achieved his first major title by winning the PGA Championship by two strokes.
- 2003: Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with Manchester United.
- 2008: Michael Phelps received his seventh gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.
- 2008: Usain Bolt set a new world record in the 100-meter race with a time of 9.69 seconds.
- 2009: Yang Yong-eun got his first major title by winning the PGA Championship by three strokes.
- 2015: Jason Day prevailed at the PGA Championship, setting a major championship record of 20-under par.
- 2018: Brooke Raboutou obtained a gold medal in lead climbing at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Championships.
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan won his sixth World Snooker Championship.
Among these memorable sports moments of Aug. 16, some athletes stand out. Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, with a total of 28 medals, including 23 golds. Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and holds world records in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter relay. Day is known for his powerful drives and accuracy on the green. He won the PGA Championship in 2015 and reached the World No. 1 ranking. All these events further prove that Aug. 16 played a vital role in sports history.