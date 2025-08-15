ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: August 15

There are lots of exciting sporting events in August, including baseball games, tennis matches, wrestling matches, NASCAR races, and college football. Over the years, Aug. 15 has played a role…

Michael Garaventa
Gold medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States listens to the national anthem from the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Backstroke Final at the National Aquatics Center
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

There are lots of exciting sporting events in August, including baseball games, tennis matches, wrestling matches, NASCAR races, and college football. Over the years, Aug. 15 has played a role in shaping sports. Keep reading to learn about memorable moments that occurred on this day in sports history.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

These are some of the noteworthy moments in sports history from Aug. 15:

  • 1899: Pitcher Henry Dowling struck out five times in a single game.
  • 1905: Rube Waddell pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns.
  • 1912: Guy Zinn stole home twice during a single game.
  • 1936: The U.S. diving team took home the gold medal in all four events at the Berlin Olympics.
  • 1936: Italy's fencing team received four gold medals for team events and two gold medals for individual events at the Berlin Olympics.
  • 1948: Babe Didrikson-Zaharias won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament by eight strokes.
  • 1950: Ezzard Charles defended his heavyweight boxing title, receiving a technical knockout after 14 rounds against Freddie Beshore.
  • 1964: Long jumper Ralph Boston set a world record jump, breaking the 27-foot mark.
  • 1965: Dave Marr won the PGA Championship by two strokes, achieving his only major title.
  • 1966: José Torres beat Eddie Cotton and retained his light-heavyweight boxing title.
  • 1970: Patricia Palinkas became the first woman professional football player.
  • 1971: Jackie Stewart clinched his second Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
  • 1989: Swimmer Giorgio Lamberti accomplished a world record time of 1:46.69 in the 200-meter freestyle.
  • 1993: Paul Azinger won the PGA Championship, which was his first major title.
  • 1993: Nolan Ryan obtained his 324th career win.
  • 1997: Dan Wilson hit the 3,000th home run in Mariners history.
  • 1999: Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship by one stroke. It was his second major title.
  • 2004: Vijay Singh won his second PGA Championship.
  • 2005: Phil Mickelson earned the PGA Championship by one stroke.
  • 2008: Ryan Lochte achieved a world record time of 1:53.94 in the 200-meter backstroke.
  • 2010: Martin Kaymer won the PGA Championship by one stroke, earning his first major title.
  • 2012: Felix Hernandez became the 23rd pitcher in MLB history to throw a perfect game.
  • 2016: Anita Włodarczyk set a world record with a hammer throw of 82.29 meters and won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
  • 2019: The 60th annual German Finger Wrestling Championships took place in Germany.

Aug. 15 witnessed many memorable sports moments by incredible athletes, such as Tiger Woods, Ryan Lochte, and Felix Hernandez. Woods is famous for his exceptional talent, record-breaking achievements, and the global impact he's had on the sport of golf. Lochte is known for his success in the pool, holding multiple world records, and for his eccentric personality. Hernandez is noteworthy due to his 15-year career as a pitcher for the Seattle Mariners and numerous accomplishments. Aug. 15 introduced the sports world to some talented athletes.

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
John on the Price Is Right
Human InterestSo You Want To See A Taping Of ‘The Price Is Right’?John Kincade
Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during his fourth round Men's Singles match on Day Eight of the 2016 US Open
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 14Michael Garaventa
Gold medalist Mohamed Farah of Great Britain holds both his 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold medals on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 5000 meter on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 13Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect