This Day in Sports History: August 15
There are lots of exciting sporting events in August, including baseball games, tennis matches, wrestling matches, NASCAR races, and college football. Over the years, Aug. 15 has played a role in shaping sports. Keep reading to learn about memorable moments that occurred on this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
These are some of the noteworthy moments in sports history from Aug. 15:
- 1899: Pitcher Henry Dowling struck out five times in a single game.
- 1905: Rube Waddell pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns.
- 1912: Guy Zinn stole home twice during a single game.
- 1936: The U.S. diving team took home the gold medal in all four events at the Berlin Olympics.
- 1936: Italy's fencing team received four gold medals for team events and two gold medals for individual events at the Berlin Olympics.
- 1948: Babe Didrikson-Zaharias won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament by eight strokes.
- 1950: Ezzard Charles defended his heavyweight boxing title, receiving a technical knockout after 14 rounds against Freddie Beshore.
- 1964: Long jumper Ralph Boston set a world record jump, breaking the 27-foot mark.
- 1965: Dave Marr won the PGA Championship by two strokes, achieving his only major title.
- 1966: José Torres beat Eddie Cotton and retained his light-heavyweight boxing title.
- 1970: Patricia Palinkas became the first woman professional football player.
- 1971: Jackie Stewart clinched his second Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1989: Swimmer Giorgio Lamberti accomplished a world record time of 1:46.69 in the 200-meter freestyle.
- 1993: Paul Azinger won the PGA Championship, which was his first major title.
- 1993: Nolan Ryan obtained his 324th career win.
- 1997: Dan Wilson hit the 3,000th home run in Mariners history.
- 1999: Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship by one stroke. It was his second major title.
- 2004: Vijay Singh won his second PGA Championship.
- 2005: Phil Mickelson earned the PGA Championship by one stroke.
- 2008: Ryan Lochte achieved a world record time of 1:53.94 in the 200-meter backstroke.
- 2010: Martin Kaymer won the PGA Championship by one stroke, earning his first major title.
- 2012: Felix Hernandez became the 23rd pitcher in MLB history to throw a perfect game.
- 2016: Anita Włodarczyk set a world record with a hammer throw of 82.29 meters and won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
- 2019: The 60th annual German Finger Wrestling Championships took place in Germany.
Aug. 15 witnessed many memorable sports moments by incredible athletes, such as Tiger Woods, Ryan Lochte, and Felix Hernandez. Woods is famous for his exceptional talent, record-breaking achievements, and the global impact he's had on the sport of golf. Lochte is known for his success in the pool, holding multiple world records, and for his eccentric personality. Hernandez is noteworthy due to his 15-year career as a pitcher for the Seattle Mariners and numerous accomplishments. Aug. 15 introduced the sports world to some talented athletes.