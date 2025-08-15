Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies were spoiled by a last-place team yesterday. Good thing the division-rival New York Mets had something similar happen to them, keeping the Phils' NL East lead at five games.

The Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in a four-game series at Nationals Park. It was the kind of scrappy, low-scoring win by Washington that Philadelphia's pundits had worried might occur, keyed by Nationals fielders' put-outs that stranded over 10 Phillies base runners. Philadelphia can't lose this series and expect New York not to gain ground in the division, although the Mets' own loss to the 53-68 Atlanta Braves was a missed opportunity for the Metropolitans to climb closer.

Philadelphia will try to level the series in DC when the Phils and Nats meet again today at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-112)

Nationals +1.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Phillies -184

Nationals +167

Total

Over 8 (-109)

Under 8 (-107)

*The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost three games in a row.

The Washington Nationals are 4-10 ATS in the last 14 games.

Eight of the last 11 Nationals-Phillies games have gone over betting totals.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Third baseman Alec Bohm is on the 10-day IL with a rib injury.

Relief pitcher Daniel Robert is on the 15-day IL with a right middle finger injury.

Washington Nationals

Right fielder Dylan Crews is on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz remains on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

Philly's clubhouse has a big-time momentum boost to build on, even in the midst of a three-game losing skid. Star hurler Aaron Nola has finally recovered from an ankle injury to rejoin the Phillies' rotation. We won't see him on the mound today, but five other starters can pour more into every outing now that the Phillies are going back to a six-man rotation. "Nola, who has been out with an ankle issue since May 14 … will start Sunday" according to Philadelphia's manager Rob Thomson, relays blogger Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

As for the Nationals' spoiler effort, the club's poor overall record is evidence that DC rarely keeps this up for very long. Washington doesn't have any batters close to as hot as opposing Trea Turner, who nailed another three hits yesterday. Today's hosts will rely on SP MacKenzie Gore, still without a winning record in any MLB year at age 26, going against a world-class starting pitcher in Zack Wheeler of Philadelphia.