Why is MLB Scoring Fewer Errors?

Major League Baseball is on pace to set the record for its lowest single-season rate of errors per game in recorded history in 2025.

Is the record pace a testament to good fundamentals and improving glovework across the big leagues? No, it’s because scoring decisions forgive misplayed balls with drastically different standards than in past eras.

Scoring decisions don’t ultimately change the outcome of a game, so where’s the harm?

Ricky Bottalico criticized the trend because of the unintended consequences of scoring decisions that don’t tell an accurate story of the action on the field.

MLB Scoring Fewer Errors

The Philadelphia Phillies might rank third in the majors in fielding percentage, but botched plays like the one above with multiple possible errors could crush their ranking if the scoring decisions painted a clearer picture.

Fielding percentage has drifted into irrelevance. Some of the sharpest fielders in Phillies history met a higher bar statistically than current MLB players who benefit from a hesitation for scoring errors.

“I'm going to be as blunt as I can…MLB, you're a disgrace, an absolute bitter disgrace of errors in this game now. You're making players like Scott Rolen and players like Jimmy Rollins, and you name it, you have made them look bad because you make your players nowadays look like little gemstones.” -Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered

The former major league pitcher pointed to juking statistics as a way to prop up hitters and sell offense to the fans at the expense of a pitcher’s stats.

“How about call the game correctly? Balls hit hard, guess what? They're (The position players are) in the major leagues. There's going to be a lot of hard hit balls. Pathetic, pathetic. You guys up in New York that make the calls, you guys suck.” -Ricky Bottalico

Inflated ERAs factor into the player arbitration process drastically. A few extra earned runs from an overly lenient scoring decision can shift millions of dollars in negotiations in some extreme cases.

Taking even one error off the scoreboard can be especially devastating for relief pitchers with fewer innings pitched and fewer chances to drive an ERA down.

Juking An All-Time Record?

The 0.5 error per game rate in 2025 would narrowly edge the all-time record rate from another recent season: 0.52 in 2023, according to Baseball Reference. In fact, without a drastic change in the final weeks this season, the five lowest rates of errors per game in MLB history will have all occurred in the past five seasons from 2021-2025.

It isn’t a statistical anomaly, and it isn't on the shoulders of hardworking scorekeepers at Citizens Bank Park or other major league ballparks. It’s a deliberate change in direction that eliminate the supposed embarrassment of an error.

Other factors like incentives from sports betting sponsors and adjustments to the new rules since 2023 also factor into changes in the official scoring, to varying extents.

“I'm not calling out the guys that are at the stadium because they're being told what to do, and they're getting texts on what the call should be.” -Ricky Bottalico