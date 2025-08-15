Phillies Fans Anxiously Await Jhoan Duran Injury News

The second of four games in the nation’s capital kept Philadelphia Phillies fans on the edge of their seats.

Back-to back home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the seventh inning secured a less than impressive win. Zack Wheeler struggled to regain the dominance the Phillies will need from him during the postseason.

The most contentious moment of the night, however, came in the ninth inning with a seemingly low-stress 6-2 lead. Jhoan Duran withstood a sharp line drive to his right ankle (and foot area) and left the game on a cart.

Jhoan Duran Injury

Paul DeJong led off the ninth inning against Duran. The Nationals third baseman drove a 94 mile per hour line drive off Duran’s right ankle.

Duran appeared to chase the ball after it made contact but slowed up when he reached foul territory toward the direction of the ricochet near the Washington dugout.

He eventually left the field in a bullpen cart. Rob Thomson talked about how his new closer had trouble putting weight on his ankle after the injury.

“Before the cart came out – it took a long time – he actually said ‘I feel better, and I think I can walk over to the dugout,’ but we had all these steps up here, so we just wanted to use the cart and take him all the way around so he didn’t have to go up the steps.” -Rob Thomson

Phillies PR informed the traveling media at Nationals Park that x-rays came back negative. He'll be reevaluated on Saturday.