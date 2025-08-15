Browns vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Cleveland Browns battle the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-10. Cleveland trailed 7-0 after one quarter but scored in each subsequent quarter. The running defense performed admirably, and the Browns made good use of their possession time. QB Shedeur Sanders completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two scores.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Eagles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27. Philadelphia was down 14-7 after one quarter. Then scored 17 points in the second quarter and continued to score in each quarter. The running defense performed admirably, as did their fourth down conversions. They will strive to reduce penalties and strengthen the defense.

Spread

Browns +3.5 (+103)

Eagles -3.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Browns +180

Eagles -232

Total

Over 38 (-103)

Under 38 (-127)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Browns vs Eagles Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

Browns vs Eagles Injury Reports

Cleveland Browns

Kenny Pickett, QB - Questionable

Dillon Gabriel, QB - Questionable

Shedeur Sanders, QB - Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable

Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Questionable

Pierre Strong Jr. RB - Questionable

LaMareon James, CB - Questionable

Gage Larvadain, WR - Questionable

Anthony Kendall, CB - Injured Reserve

Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

David Bell, WR - Out

Mike Hall Jr. DT - Out

Deshaun Watson, QB - Out

Justin Osborne, C - Injured Reserve

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Out

Philadelphia Eagles

Lewis Cine, S - Questionable

A.j. Brown - WR - Questionable

Terrace Marshall Jr. - WR Questionable

Gabe Hall. DT - Questionable

Byron Young, DT - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Charley Hughlett, LS - Questionable

Kenyon Green, G - Questionable

Cameron Latu, TE - Questionable

Montrell Johnson Jr. - RB - Questionable

Zack Baun, LB - Questionable

Elijah Cooks. WR - Questionable

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

Browns vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

In the preseason, Cleveland is tied for 18th in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, ninth in points scored, and third in points allowed. Myles Garrett performed admirably at the joint practice with the Eagles, and quarterback Joe Flacco had some valuable reps. The offensive line has yet to play any preseason snaps, but they are hoping for a turnaround season.

In the preseason, Philadelphia is rated fourth in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, tied for second in points for, and 22nd in points against. The Eagles performed well defensively during the combined session, and Andrew Mukuba intercepted a pass in the end zone. Philly practiced red zone play, and some running backs tested out for the wide receiver position.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread