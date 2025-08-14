This Day in Sports History: August 14
Over the years, Aug. 14 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. There are plenty of sporting events happening in August, including MLB games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE matches, NASCAR races, track and field events, and college football games. Continue reading to learn which significant sports history events happened on Aug. 14.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Many great moments in sports history occurred on Aug. 14, including:
- 1903: James J. Jeffries defeated James J. Corbett in a 10th-round knockout, getting his sixth heavyweight boxing title.
- 1919: Happy Felsch tied an MLB record with four outfield assists in a single game.
- 1932: At the age of 49, John Quinn became the oldest pitcher to win an MLB game.
- 1933: Jimmie Foxx hit for the cycle and drove in nine runs, setting an American League record.
- 1936: Germany's rowing team won five of the seven gold medals at the Berlin Olympics.
- 1937: The Detroit Tigers scored 36 runs during a doubleheader, setting an MLB record.
- 1960: Jack Brabham won his second straight Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1977: Lanny Wadkins won the 59th PGA Championship, achieving his only major title.
- 1981: Mike Schmidt hit his 300th career home run.
- 1982: Pete Rose had his 12,365th plate appearance, passing Hank Aaron's record.
- 1987: Mark McGwire set a rookie home run record with 39. He ended up hitting 49 home runs by the end of the season.
- 1991: Dave Winfield was the 23rd player in MLB history to hit 400 career home runs.
- 1994: Liselotte Neumann won the Women's British Open by three strokes.
- 1994: Nick Price claimed his second PGA Championship by six strokes.
- 1999: South Africa beat Australia, 10-9, during the Tri-Nations Rugby Series.
- 2004: The Australian women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team took home the gold medal and set a world record time of 3:35.94.
- 2011: Keegan Bradley won the PGA Championship by one stroke, earning his first major title.
- 2016: Andy Murray received a gold medal in the men's tennis singles event.
- 2016: Usain Bolt became the first man to win the Olympic 100-meter race three consecutive times with a time of 9.81 seconds.
- 2016: Justin Rose scored 16 under par and won the gold medal for golf at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
- 2016: Golfer Gene Sauers prevailed at the U.S. Senior Open by one stroke.
- 2020: Joshua Cheptegei ran a time of 12:35.36 in the 5000-meter race, achieving a world record.
- 2021: Tyler Gilbert pitched a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres.
- 2024: Aaron Judge hit his 300th career home run.
Aug. 14 hosted several talented athletes, John Quinn, Jack Brabham, and Joshua Cheptegei. Quinn was the oldest major leaguer to win a game, hit a home run, and start games in the World Series. Quinn was also one of the last legal spitball pitchers. Brabham co-founded a car manufacturer and is the only driver to win the World Championship in one of his own cars, the Brabham. Cheptegei is a world-renowned long-distance runner who holds world records in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. All these interesting moments prove the impact that Aug. 14 had on sports history.