This Day in Sports History: August 14

Over the years, Aug. 14 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. There are plenty of sporting events happening in August, including MLB games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE matches, NASCAR races, track and field events, and college football games. Continue reading to learn which significant sports history events happened on Aug. 14.

Aug. 14 hosted several talented athletes, John Quinn, Jack Brabham, and Joshua Cheptegei. Quinn was the oldest major leaguer to win a game, hit a home run, and start games in the World Series. Quinn was also one of the last legal spitball pitchers. Brabham co-founded a car manufacturer and is the only driver to win the World Championship in one of his own cars, the Brabham. Cheptegei is a world-renowned long-distance runner who holds world records in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. All these interesting moments prove the impact that Aug. 14 had on sports history.