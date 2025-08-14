Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Philadelphia's recent corralling of the Texas Rangers was the Phillies' first and only sweep of an opponent since June 15. The NL East's leaders have otherwise been treading water for weeks. Why is Philly such an expensive bet to beat Washington, and do the odds overlook the Phillies' meek record on the road?

We'll find out when the Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a twilight game at 6:45 p.m. EST this evening. Philadelphia is better than a 1-to-2 wager to win the four-game series opener in DC.

Philadelphia's batters are confident against Washington's pitching staff in any ballpark. With trend lines in the matchup favoring the Phils, plus a lowly 48-70 record for the Nats, the odds become more logical.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-123)

Nationals +1.5 (+107)

Moneyline

Phillies -200

Nationals +177

Total

Over 8.5 (-119)

Under 8.5 (+101)

The above data was collected on Aug. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

The Washington Nationals are 3-10 ATS in the last 13 games.

Eight of the last 10 Nationals-Phillies games have gone over betting totals.

Philadelphia has won five of the last seven head-to-head meetings.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Third baseman Alec Bohm is on the 10-day IL with a rib injury.

Relief pitcher Daniel Robert is on MiLB rehab duty with a right middle finger injury.

Pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 60-day IL with a right ankle sprain.

Washington Nationals

Right fielder Dylan Crews is on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz remains on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia's bullpen has caused so much anxiety that it clouds the team's success at the plate. Trea Turner has more than 30 extra-base hits to go with double-digit home runs. Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies has been leading or co-leading home run batting trends since the All-Star Break, even with the Cincinnati Reds trying to woo the great slugger away from Pennsylvania in yet another of 2025's weird stories.

Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad writes that the Reds "must cease and desist," concluding that the Schwarber-to-Cincinnati move "will not happen." Schwarber and Turner are expected to find pitches to hit tonight against 3-6 starting hurler Brad Lord of the Nationals, up against Philly's 11-5 Jesus Luzardo.