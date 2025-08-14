What Nick Sirianni Should Learn From Doug Pederson & “The New Norm”

Doug Pederson proudly announced a “New Norm" on the steps of the Art Museum on February 8, 2018 with the Lombardi Trophy situated next to his podium.

The Philadelphia Eagles had sent the city into a frenzy with their first Super Bowl in franchise history, and their head coach’s gutsy play-calls personified the fearless attitude of one of the most beloved teams in Philadelphia history.

Many of the same rabid fans changed their tune during the first half of the 2018 season opener when a depleted Eagles offense struggled to move the ball. They stunningly booed the defending champs hours after raising the Super Bowl LII banner. Pederson lost his job less than three years later, faster than only two other head coaches who had helped their teams to the NFL's ultimate prize.

Nick Sirianni will navigate similar challenges in handling success this season in the most intensely demanding market in professional sports.

“Celebration is over. Preparation is here. Last year, as we came into the 2024 season, there was a lot that we talked about with handling adversity. Now, it’s a little different. You’ve got to handle success. It’s a different animal.” -Nick Sirianni

The New Norm?

What went wrong for Pederson in his last three seasons in Philadelphia?

The Eagles collectively dipped after drastically exceeding expectations – both internally and externally – for the 2017 season. Howie Roseman left glaring roster holes unfilled, and franchise quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to regain his footing after a detrimental ACL injury. Pederson also failed to sustain the strengths of a coaching staff that had played an integral part in the championship run.

However, Pederson shared possibly the most revealing lesson of the Super Bowl LII fallout during an interview on The Athletic Football Show after his dismissal.

“You have to hit the reset button, man (after winning a Super Bowl). When that new league year starts over again in March, you’ve got to hit the reset button and get off your friggin high horse and go back to work just like it’s day one and you’re the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles or whoever it is, and you’ve got to go back to work.” -Doug Pederson

The Eagles failed to reset amidst the euphoria of the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

The city celebrated on February 4, 2018 like it never had before. Drones of the most passionate fans in sports flocked to City Hall for a night they’ll never forget, and lifelong fans knelt on Broad Street in prayer to deceased family members.

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The ride continued through the offseason. Passionate Eagles maniacs triumphed in the street during a neighborhood block party reshowing the legendary Philly Special on a projector screen during the dead of summer. Fans hosted Eagles parties at the Jersey Shore weeks before training camp storylines emerged.

It wasn't just the fans. Lane Johnson criticized the New England Patriots for their inability to enjoy their previous five Super Bowls as much as the Eagles had enjoyed only one.

“I think so many players and coaches are kind of guilty of hanging onto that just a little bit too long and not being able to hit the reset button and move forward” -Doug Pederson

The Eagles began the 2018 season with a 4-6 record that exposed their inability to sustain championship contention. A middling season in 2019 and a disastrous 4-11-1 record in 2020 ended the Doug Pederson era.

The euphoria of Super Bowl LII impacted the pressure on the organization and its new standard unlike it could’ve in any NFL market other than Philadelphia.

The Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles

Sirianni quickly reversed the malaise from the late years of Pederson’s tenure. The Eagles remarkably reached the Super Bowl after their inexperienced head coach’s second season.

The polarizing, loudmouth sideline boss impressively led them out of the gates to a 10-1 record in 2023.

However, his passionate demeanor didn’t benefit the Eagles in defense of their NFC title. He failed to harness the aggression, and his temperament sent shockwaves of panic through the locker room during a late-season freefall.

Sirianni showed the ability and willingness to correct his shortcomings last season in pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring. He’ll now scrutinize the franchise’s historical precedent chasing continued success and NFL lure.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles have already spoken their message loud and clear entering 2025.

Jordan Mailata vehemently and intentionally pushed the focus away from a potential repeat when training camp opened. His tone ran contrary the "New Norm" comment Doug Pederson made in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LII.

"Whatever we did last year, that's in the rearview mirror. We're not defending nothing. We're not the defending champs. We're the 2024 World Champions. That's it. We're not defending shit.” -Jordan Mailata

While Mailata pointed out he wasn’t repeating his head coach’s words, the team’s collective attitude has generally mirrored Sirianni’s emphasis on connectivity as a core principle. The Eagles will look to regain a status above the competition rather than just maintain it.

“Everything starts again. We had a great culture last year, but you can’t copy and paste culture. It’s reearned every day, and there’s no shortcut to it. You have to start right back at the beginning again with all the details that go into what the standard is, what the standard’s not.” -Nick Sirianni

Contrasting the 2018 and 2025 Seasons

Parallels in Eagles history can reveal pertinent ways to handle challenges, especially ones related to the intensity of the Philadelphia fans and media. However, Pederson’s final three seasons with the Eagles included unmistakable differences compared to the challenges Sirianni has already faced and will face in 2025.

Howie Roseman, like Sirianni, has benefitted from the willingness to correct his own mistakes. He’s ascended into indisputable status as one of the top NFL front office executives and a legend in Philadelphia sports history.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

His questionable management of the roster and impactful botched draft picks arguably sunk the Eagles more than any of Pederson’s shortcomings from 2018-2020.

Roseman grew to construct the best roster in franchise history in 2024. He also maneuvered under difficult offseason circumstances to redesign the outstanding Super Bowl defense with insight gained from some of his past mistakes.

“Our responsibiity is to continue to get better as a team. There's no resting on laurels and sometimes those (lessons) mean making some changes, and we made some changes.” -Howie Roseman

The Eagles signed veterans like Haloti Ngata and Mike Wallace without much left in the tank entering 2018. Even a more impactful veteran addition like Michael Bennett didn’t fit the culture so smoothly.

Instead of adding veterans to hold onto a shrinking Super Bowl window entering 2025, Roseman prioritized retaining the top of the roster and filling in with younger talent who could grow into the backbone of the organization.

The impact of the roster construction strategy on the Eagles in the coming seasons and on Sirianni’s fate as head coach will outweigh any concentration on Super Bowl celebrations or pressure from the fans or media.