ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: August 13

Big sports in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, NASCAR races, track and field, and the first week of college football. Over the…

Michael Garaventa
Gold medalist Mohamed Farah of Great Britain holds both his 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold medals on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 5000 meter on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Big sports in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, NASCAR races, track and field, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 13 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game, and here are a few examples.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Aug. 13 include:

  • 1906: Jack Taylor's streak of pitching in consecutive MLB games ended. His 202-game record included 187 complete games and 15 relief appearances.
  • 1908: An exhibition game was played in Boston to celebrate the future Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young.
  • 1917: The Philadelphia Phillies stole five bases in an inning.
  • 1920: Ted Ray won the U.S. Open men's golf tournament by one stroke.
  • 1932: Red Ruffing became the first pitcher since 1906 to hit an extra-inning, game-winning home run.
  • 1933: Gene Sarazen won the PGA Men's Championship for the third time.
  • 1936: Rie Mastenbroek swam an Olympic record of 1:05:9 and won the women's 100-meter freestyle.
  • 1939: The New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia A's 21-0 and set an American League record for the largest margin of victory.
  • 1948: Boxer László Papp won the first of three consecutive Olympic gold medals.
  • 1948: Cyclist José Beyaert won the men's individual road race at the London Olympics.
  • 1948: At the age of 42, Satchel Paige pitched his first complete MLB game.
  • 1955: Larry Doby's American League record of 167 consecutive errorless games in the outfield ended.
  • 1963: NBA forward Dave DeBusschere pitched a shutout against the Cleveland Indians.
  • 1963: Pitcher Warren Spahn set the left-hander strikeout mark at 2,382.
  • 1969: Jim Palmer pitched a no-hitter against the A's.
  • 1979: Lou Brock became the 14th player in MLB history to achieve 3,000 career hits.
  • 1987: In the women's long jump event, Jackie Joyner-Kersee leaped 24 feet, 5-1/2 inches and tied the world record.
  • 1989: Payne Stewart won the PGA Championship, marking the first of three major titles.
  • 2000: Meg Mallon won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.
  • 2006: Christie Kerr won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.
  • 2008: Michael Phelps won three gold medals in one day, swimming each in world record time.
  • 2016: Michael Phelps ended his swimming career at the Rio Olympics. He was part of the winning 4x100-meter medley relay team, securing his 23rd Olympic gold medal.
  • 2016: Mo Farah won the first leg of the 5,000/10,000-meter double, running 27:05:17 in the 10K race.
  • 2017: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship by two strokes, earning his first major title.

Among these memorable sports moments of Aug. 13, the athletes who stand out are László Papp, Dave DeBusschere, and Michael Phelps.

Papp was a European champion as an amateur and later became a successful professional boxer and the first boxer from a communist country to fight professionally. DeBusschere was a dominant forward, renowned for his tenacious defense and rebounding, earning him multiple All-Defensive Team selections. Phelps is famous for being the most decorated Olympian of all time, with a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold.

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Michael Phelps of the United States receives the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 400m Individual Medley event held at the National Aquatics Center during day 2 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 12Michael Garaventa
Karrie Webb of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the Weetabix Women's British Open at Turnberry Golf Club, Turnberry, Scotland
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 11Michael Garaventa
Kyle Chalmers speaks to students at Immanuel College
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 10Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect