This Day in Sports History: August 13

Big sports in August include Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, NASCAR races, track and field, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 13 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game, and here are a few examples.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Aug. 13 include:

1906: Jack Taylor's streak of pitching in consecutive MLB games ended. His 202-game record included 187 complete games and 15 relief appearances.

1908: An exhibition game was played in Boston to celebrate the future Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young.

1917: The Philadelphia Phillies stole five bases in an inning.

1920: Ted Ray won the U.S. Open men's golf tournament by one stroke.

1932: Red Ruffing became the first pitcher since 1906 to hit an extra-inning, game-winning home run.

1933: Gene Sarazen won the PGA Men's Championship for the third time.

1936: Rie Mastenbroek swam an Olympic record of 1:05:9 and won the women's 100-meter freestyle.

1939: The New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia A's 21-0 and set an American League record for the largest margin of victory.

1948: Boxer László Papp won the first of three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

1948: Cyclist José Beyaert won the men's individual road race at the London Olympics.

1948: At the age of 42, Satchel Paige pitched his first complete MLB game.

1955: Larry Doby's American League record of 167 consecutive errorless games in the outfield ended.

1963: NBA forward Dave DeBusschere pitched a shutout against the Cleveland Indians.

1963: Pitcher Warren Spahn set the left-hander strikeout mark at 2,382.

1969: Jim Palmer pitched a no-hitter against the A's.

1979: Lou Brock became the 14th player in MLB history to achieve 3,000 career hits.

1987: In the women's long jump event, Jackie Joyner-Kersee leaped 24 feet, 5-1/2 inches and tied the world record.

1989: Payne Stewart won the PGA Championship, marking the first of three major titles.

2000: Meg Mallon won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.

2006: Christie Kerr won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.

2008: Michael Phelps won three gold medals in one day, swimming each in world record time.

2016: Michael Phelps ended his swimming career at the Rio Olympics. He was part of the winning 4x100-meter medley relay team, securing his 23rd Olympic gold medal.

2016: Mo Farah won the first leg of the 5,000/10,000-meter double, running 27:05:17 in the 10K race.

2017: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship by two strokes, earning his first major title.

Among these memorable sports moments of Aug. 13, the athletes who stand out are László Papp, Dave DeBusschere, and Michael Phelps.