Philadelphia Phillies vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to start another win streak when they face the Cincinnati Reds this evening. The Reds managed to deal the Phillies their first loss in five contests in the first game of the series, a substantial upset given that Philadelphia has a legitimate argument for being the best team in the National League.

Part of the reason the Phillies are held in such high esteem is their starting pitching rotation. Tonight's starter, Cristopher Sanchez, has been a major contributor to the excellence displayed by Philadelphia's pitching staff, accumulating a 2.36 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 23 starts this season. Those numbers have been even better in Sanchez's last seven starts, a span that has seen his ERA drop to an incredible 1.59, a mark that helped the Phillies to five wins throughout those starts. The Reds have remained a mediocre offense for the length of the season.

It is not often that the starter opposing Sanchez has a realistic shot at outdueling him, but that will be the case when Hunter Greene steps on the bump for Cincinnati. Greene has only made 11 starts for the Reds, but all but one of them have been elite, leading to his 2.72 ERA and .97 WHIP. He should have his hands full with a Philadelphia lineup that is looking for a rebound from its surprising defeat.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+128)

Reds +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Phillies -120

Reds +108

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies are 62-57 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 34-27 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 37-21-3 when Philadelphia plays away from home.

The Reds are 63-58 ATS this year.

The Reds are 33-29 ATS in games following a win.

The UNDER is 71-44-6 in Cincinnati's games this year.

Phillies vs Reds Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out

José Alvarado, RP - Out

Cincinnati Reds

Ian Gibaut, RP - Out

Phillies vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "The Phillies owned a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season series between these two. The Reds are hoping for a shot in the arm with Greene's return, but to expect him to be immediately firing as he was prior to going down would be a lot to ask of the hurler. He benefits from getting to throw at home, where he is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA this season.