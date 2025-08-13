Malcolm Jenkins Will Be Inducted Onto The Eagles Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 23: Defensive back Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles won 20-16.

One of the most underrated Eagles players in team history is going to be enshrined in franchise lore. The Eagles will induct Jenkins into their Wall of Fame, along with Bucko Kilroy, who played Guard for the team in the 40's.

When Malcolm Jenkins came to Philadelphia, few thought he would be the Eagles' best Safety since Brian Dawkins. Everyone in that off-season knew the Eagles would target a Safety in free agency. But it felt like Jenkins was the consolation prize amid a busy off-season for Safeties.

Jarius Byrd and TJ Ward had far more hype, and some fans were left disappointed by the Jenkins move. But it turns out, signing Jenkins was one of the best free agency moves in Eagles history.

In his 6 seasons in Philadelphia, Jenkins made 3 Pro Bowls. Only 1 safety in Eagles history ever made more Pro Bowls, Brian Dawkins. Jenkins also spearheaded the 2017 defense that helped the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Jenkins did whatever the Eagles needed. He was a safety, but also spent a ton of time in the slot, and sometimes he was up in the box as an extra linebacker. He became one of the more versatile defenders in the league and played at a high level in whatever role they asked him to fill.

In those 6 seasons, Jenkins racked up 515 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 12 forced fumbles. He also made one of the most important tackles in franchise history. This hit certainly helped set a tone in Super Bowl 52.

Oh, he also played every defensive snap in 5 of his 6 seasons, and played snaps on Special Teams.

Malcolm Jenkins, Great on the Field And Off Of It

But Jenkins was not just a great addition on the field; he was a great one off it too. Jenkins quickly proved to be a pillar of the community, either through charity work or in his work fighting for social justice. Jenkins was the Eagles nominee for the Walter Peyton Man Of The Year award in 2019.

"Sometimes we're afraid to do things other than play football. You don't know if there's a reward in it. We know very much that if I play well on the field, I will be rewarded. But when it comes to who you are as a teammate, who you are in the community, and potentially just who you are beyond this game, I think I never saw it as something that got in the way of football. I always saw it as something that would enhance it," Malcolm Jenkins said.

Now his name will be forever linked with some of the legends in Eagles franchise history. A well-deserved honor for a great player and a great man.

The Eagles will induct Malcolm Jenkins and Bucko Kilroy into their Hall of Fame during the November 28th game vs the Bears.