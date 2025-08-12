This Day in Sports History: August 12

August is an exciting month for sports fans, with Major League Baseball action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment events, NASCAR Cup Series races, track and field meets, and the first week of the College Football season. Over the years, Aug. 12 has seen many notable sports moments and legendary performances. Read on to explore some of them.

Looking back on the events of Aug. 12, the athletes who stand out are Jack Nicklaus, Nolan Ryan, and Katie Ledecky. Nicklaus holds the record for the most major championship wins (18) and is known for his exceptional ball striking and performance under pressure. Ryan holds the MLB record for career strikeouts (5,714) and no-hitters (7) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999. Ledecky is renowned for her dominance in freestyle swimming, specifically the 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter events, and has broken numerous world records.