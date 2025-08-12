Phillies vs Reds Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies will look to make it five straight wins Tuesday night, as they continue their series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia (69–49) took the opener 4–1 yesterday behind strong pitching and timely hitting, extending their lead in the NL East to six games over the struggling Mets.

Cincinnati (62–58), meanwhile, sits third in the NL Central and will try to even the series before the finale.

Philadelphia sends lefty Ranger Suarez (8–5, 2.94 ERA) to the mound, coming off a 6.1-inning start against the Orioles in which he gave up five runs.

He'll face Reds right-hander Brady Singer (9–9, 4.53 ERA), who's been up and down this season, giving up four runs on Thursday but throwing a six-inning shutout in the previous start.

Offensively, the Phillies are powered by Kyle Schwarber, who boasts 42 homers and 97 RBIs, while Trea Turner leads the team with a .282 average. The Reds' attack runs through Elly De La Cruz (.275, 19 HR, 74 RBI) and Gavin Lux (.279, .360 OBP).

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+110)

Reds +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Phillies -140

Reds +130

Total

Over 9 (-118)

Under 9 (+110)

The above data was collected on August 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 3-1 on the road.

The Reds are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 0-3 at home.

The total has gone under in all but one of the Phillies' last six games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Phillies have won seven of their last eight and are 5-1 in their last six road games.

The Reds are 2-4 straight up in their last six games.

Phillies vs Reds Injury Reports

Phillies

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle/ribs).

Alec Bohm, 3B — 10-day IL (ribs).

Daniel Robert, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Reds

Ian Gibaut, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Nick Lodolo, SP — 15-day IL (finger).

Hunter Greene, SP — 15-day IL (groin).

Wade Miley, SP — 60-day IL (forearm).

Phillies vs Reds Predictions and Picks

"I'm leaning towards the Phillies in this one. I get the case to be made for the Reds as a home dog, but I'm just not a fan of Brady Singer if I'm being 100% honest. Ranger Suarez has been up and down since the all-star break, but historically, he's been solid in this ballpark, and the Phillies are just the hotter team playing better baseball right now. I'll roll with the Philadelphia Phillies to get it done in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"The Phillies have all the pieces in place to secure their second straight win in this series. Ranger Suarez has been one of the most reliable starters in the National League, and his ground ball approach is perfectly suited to neutralize Great American Ball Park's homer-friendly tendencies. Meanwhile, Brady Singer's struggles at home and vulnerability to left-handed power hitters create a concerning matchup against Philadelphia's balanced lineup .... Philadelphia emerges as the clear choice despite the road environment." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm