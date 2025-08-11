This Day in Sports History: August 11

Sports in August are all about Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of College Football. Over the years, Aug. 11 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Looking back on the events of Aug. 11, the athletes who stood out were Jim Bunning, Carl Lewis, and Karrie Webb. Bunning was a seven-time All-Star and one of the few pitchers to record 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in both the American and National Leagues. Lewis achieved incredible success, particularly in the long jump and sprints, at multiple Olympic Games and World Championships. Webb had an exceptional career, which included 41 LPGA Tour victories and seven major championships.