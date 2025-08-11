Rob Thomson Is Pushing The Right Buttons In The Outfield

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson looks on during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When Rob Thomson told us the Outfield would continue to be a platoon for now, the city of Philadelphia collectively groaned. While few were blown away by the Harrison Bader trade, most hoped it would mean the end of at least one of the outfield platoons.

So far, that is not the case. Not a single one of the outfielders has played in all 9 games since the trade deadline. Nick Castellanos played in 8, but sat vs a righty on Saturday.

The weird thing though, at least in these 9 games, it has worked. Thomson is somehow pushing the right buttons, and the production out of the OF has been great as they mix and match Castellanos, Bader, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler, and Weston Wilson.

In those 9 games, the Outfielders have hit .272/.305/.525/.830 with 17 RBIs, 23 runs, and 6 HRs. Before the trade deadline, the OF collectively hit .239/.305/.374/.679, 138 RBIs, 151 runs, and 32 HRs. Before the Trade Deadline, they were bottom 5 in nearly all of those stats. In the last 9 games, they are top 10, or near top 10, in all of them except for OBP.

Obviously, it is a very small sample size. Only 9 games. But you have to give Thomson credit; whoever he puts out there in the OF seems to come up clutch every night. Even Kepler and Wilson have had their moments. It is working for the defense too.

Will Rob Thomson Keep This Up?

Can it continue? We will have to wait and find out. But it is not a small sample size for Mrash at the very least. Since May 1st, he has hit .312/.366/.479/.84. Few players were as bad as him in April. But after a short IL stint, Marsh has played well.

Fans would likely prefer to see Justin Crawford come up. For now, they have made no indication that is the plan. It seems the plan is to keep mixing and matching. Perhaps Marsh will see a few lefties, and maybe Castellanos will see fewer righties.