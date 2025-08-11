ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Phillies vs Reds: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies have won three straight games and will aim to get off to a strong start in their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies are 68-49…

Michael Garaventa
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits home run during a game.
Heather Barry/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have won three straight games and will aim to get off to a strong start in their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies are 68-49 and lead the NL East Division. They recently swept the Texas Rangers, and this will be the second series in a 10-game road trip. The first two games against the Rangers were close and low-scoring, but the first game was a 9-1 triumph. The pitching has allowed two or fewer runs in three consecutive games.

The Reds are 62-57 and rank third in the National League Central Division. They have clawed their way back into the wild card race thanks to the New York Mets' two weeks of awful baseball. Cincinnati is just a game and a half behind the Mets for the third wild card spot. The Reds have returned home after finishing 4-3 on their recent seven-game road trip. Cincinnati just split a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the offense scored 14 runs in the last game.

Spread

  • Phillies +1.5 (-192)
  • Reds -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

  • Phillies +107
  • Reds -116

Total

  • Over 9.5 (-109)
  • Under 9.5 (+103)

*The above data was collected on August 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.
  • Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Cincinnati's last 18 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cincinnati's last 13 games at home.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of Cincinnati's last nine games against an opponent in the National League.

Phillies vs Reds Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL
  • Jose Rodriguez, SS - Day-to-day
  • Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day
  • Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Cincinnati Reds

  • Tyler Callihan, LF - 60-day IL
  • Ricardo Cabrera, SS - Day-to-day

Phillies vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 31-28 on the road and 7-3 over its past ten games. The Phillies are ranked ninth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percent. On the pitching side, they rank eighth in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the club in homers and RBIs. He had one hit in the Texas series, which was a home run. Philadelphia will want to continue playing effectively on both sides of the ball and win close games. Taijuan Walker, a 4-4 pitcher with a 3.53 ERA, takes the mound for the Phillies. He has two solid starts this season and is coming off a shutout against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cincinnati is 33-26 at home and 5-5 over its previous ten games. The Reds are ranked 13th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percent. They rank 14th in ERA among pitchers. Elly De La Cruz currently leads the club in hitting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Pittsburgh series, he had four hits, two runs, and one RBI. The Reds will want to keep the offense going and win the clutch games that the Phillies have been winning recently. Andrew Abbott, an 8-2 pitcher with a 2.34 ERA, takes the mound for Cincinnati. He has eight quality starts this season and gave up four runs in a win over the Phillies on July 4th.

Best Bet: Phillies Moneyline

Philly's pitching is on point, and the squad is finding ways to win close games as well as easy triumphs. Aside from the recent game, the Reds offense has done little in four of their last five games. Walks and home runs have been a problem for Abbott in his recent appearances.

cincinnati redsPhiladelphia Phillies
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson looks on during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Phillies // MLBRob Thomson Is Pushing The Right Buttons In The OutfieldDylan MacKinnon
Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 02: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures as he rounds the bases after scoring a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Phillies // MLBCould Nick Castellanos See His Playing Time Dip?Dylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect