Phillies vs Reds: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies have won three straight games and will aim to get off to a strong start in their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies are 68-49 and lead the NL East Division. They recently swept the Texas Rangers, and this will be the second series in a 10-game road trip. The first two games against the Rangers were close and low-scoring, but the first game was a 9-1 triumph. The pitching has allowed two or fewer runs in three consecutive games.

The Reds are 62-57 and rank third in the National League Central Division. They have clawed their way back into the wild card race thanks to the New York Mets' two weeks of awful baseball. Cincinnati is just a game and a half behind the Mets for the third wild card spot. The Reds have returned home after finishing 4-3 on their recent seven-game road trip. Cincinnati just split a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the offense scored 14 runs in the last game.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-192)

Reds -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Phillies +107

Reds -116

Total

Over 9.5 (-109)

Under 9.5 (+103)

*The above data was collected on August 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Cincinnati's last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cincinnati's last 13 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Cincinnati's last nine games against an opponent in the National League.

Phillies vs Reds Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Jose Rodriguez, SS - Day-to-day

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Callihan, LF - 60-day IL

Ricardo Cabrera, SS - Day-to-day

Phillies vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 31-28 on the road and 7-3 over its past ten games. The Phillies are ranked ninth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percent. On the pitching side, they rank eighth in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the club in homers and RBIs. He had one hit in the Texas series, which was a home run. Philadelphia will want to continue playing effectively on both sides of the ball and win close games. Taijuan Walker, a 4-4 pitcher with a 3.53 ERA, takes the mound for the Phillies. He has two solid starts this season and is coming off a shutout against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cincinnati is 33-26 at home and 5-5 over its previous ten games. The Reds are ranked 13th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percent. They rank 14th in ERA among pitchers. Elly De La Cruz currently leads the club in hitting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Pittsburgh series, he had four hits, two runs, and one RBI. The Reds will want to keep the offense going and win the clutch games that the Phillies have been winning recently. Andrew Abbott, an 8-2 pitcher with a 2.34 ERA, takes the mound for Cincinnati. He has eight quality starts this season and gave up four runs in a win over the Phillies on July 4th.

Best Bet: Phillies Moneyline