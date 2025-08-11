Landon Dickerson Has A Meniscus Injury, Time Table Is Unclear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 6: Guard Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during a media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The Eagles got a major injury scare in their open practice on Sunday. Late in the practice session, Landon Dickerson needed to be carted off the field with a meniscus injury. Today we got more information. Adam Schefter broke the news that Dickerson suffered an injury to his meniscus.

The full extent of that injury is unclear. Meniscus injuries can cover a large range of seriousness. Per David Chao, who worked as a Team Doctor in the NFL for 17 years, it could range from 6 weeks to 6 months.

A meniscus trim could keep him out for several weeks. But a repair, which Vikings QB JJ McCarthy underwent last year, would be 6 months, ending Dickerson's season. As Schefter reported, the Eagles are seeking additional options. But he is going to miss at least part of the season, and perhaps all of it, depending on the severity.

Landon Dickerson Would Be A Massive Loss

Dickerson is a massive part of what the Eagles do on that line. He quickly proved himself to be one of the elite OGs in the NFL. He formed one of the league's top OT/OG duos with Jordan Mailata. The Eagles built their offense on running the ball, and often it was those two big guys on the left paving the way for Saquon Barkley.

Now the Eagles have to figure out what to do without him. Even if it is a minor form of a meniscus injury, he will miss time. With Tyler Steen running away with the job at RG, Matt Pryor seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to fill in at LG. He started 15 games for the Bears last year and was mostly solid. But he also had to settle for a backup job this summer in free agency.

Keynon Green, who they traded CJ Gardener-Johnson for over the summer, is another option. They could also use Trevor Keegan, who was inactive for much of his rookie season.

It's a big downgrade, however you look at it. With Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles have proven capable of mixing and matching offensive linemen. But that has usually been for a week or two. If they have to replace Dickeron for a full season, things might get more complicated.