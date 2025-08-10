This Day in Sports History: August 10

August is a time for Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the start of the English Premier League, WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the first week of college football. Aug. 10 has witnessed notable sports moments and legendary achievements over the years. Let's take a closer look at these and more.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 10:

1888: Pitcher Tim Keefe achieved his 19th win in a row.

Jack Chesbro's streak of 30 straight complete games ended.

Helen Jacobs defended her title to win the U.S. Women's National Tennis Championship.

Babe Ruth announced this would be his final season as an MLB player.

Pitcher Red Barrett threw a 58-pitch shutout.

Ezzard Charles beat Gus Lesnevich with a technical knockout to win the heavyweight boxing title.

English jockey Sir Gordon Richards retired. At the time, he had a record 4,870 winning rides.

Pitcher Don Sutton ended his 13-game losing streak.

Harmon Killebrew became the 10th player in MLB history to hit 500 career home runs.

Jack Nicklaus won his fourth PGA Championship.

Pat Bradley won the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.

Jack Nicklaus won his fifth and final PGA Championship.

Pete Rose set the all-time National League hit record with his 3,631st hit.

Carl Lewis won gold in the Men's Long Jump at the first World Championships.

The U.S. beat Spain 96-65 to win the men's basketball gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Dave Kingman became the 21st player in MLB history to hit 400 career home runs.

Matt Biondi swam a world record time of 48.42 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle.

New Zealand beat South Africa 29-18 in the inaugural Tri Nations Rugby Series.

Greg Maddux signed with the Atlanta Braves for a five-year $57.5 million deal, which was a record at the time.

Swimmer Michael Phelps won the 400-meter individual medley in a world record time of 4:03:84.

Pádraig Harrington won the PGA Championship by two strokes. It was also his second straight major victory.

Rory McIlroy won his second PGA Championship by one stroke.

Swimmer Kyle Chalmers swam a junior world record time of 47.58 in the men's 100-meter freestyle at the Rio Olympics.

Looking back on these moments, three athletes who stand out are Gordon Richards, Jack Nicklaus, and Pete Rose.