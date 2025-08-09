This Day in Sports History: August 9

Sports in August are all about Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the start of the English Premier League, WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the first week of the College Football season. Over the years, Aug. 9 has seen memorable sports events and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 9:

1908: Lucien Petit-Breton came first in the final stage of the Tour de France to win the overall title for the second time.

1925: Babe Ruth was pinch-hit for due to illness. This was the first time this had happened in his career.

1930: Percy Williams ran the 100-meter race in a world record time of 10.3 seconds.

1936: Helen Stephens, who had won the women's 100-meter race a few days earlier, was part of the 400-meter relay team that took the gold medal.

1936: Jesse Owens was one of the runners for the USA 4x100-meter relay team that won gold and set a world record time of 39.8 seconds.

1948: Mario Ghella won a cycling gold medal at the London Olympics.

1948: The USA rowing team won gold at the London Olympics.

1963: Roger Craig's 18-game losing streak on the mound came to an end with a complete game victory over the Cubs.

1975: Davey Lopes stole his 32nd base in a row without getting caught.

1976: John Candelaria pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1981: The National League beat the American League 5-4 to win the MLB All-Star Game. Gary Carter was named the All-Star Game MVP.

1981: Larry Nelson won the PGA Championship by four strokes.

1984: Daley Thompson scored a record 8,797 points to win the Olympic decathlon.

1988: Wayne Gretzky was traded from the Oilers to the Kings for $15 million.

2002: Barry Bonds hit his 600th home run.

2012: Sprinter Usain Bolt won the 200-meter race with a time of 19.32 seconds. He became the first to win both the 100 and 200 meters in back-to-back Olympics.

2016: Swimmer Katie Ledecky won her second gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

2016: Michael Phelps received his 22nd Olympic gold medal.

2022: Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis.

Looking back on these moments, three athletes who stand out are Wayne Gretzky, Usain Bolt, and Serena Williams.