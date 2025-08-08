This Day in Sports History: August 8
August is an exciting month for sports fans with MLB action, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE events, NASCAR races, track and field events, and the start of the college football season. Historically, Aug. 8 has seen many memorable sports events and legendary achievements. Read on to discover more.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Many great sports moments occurred on Aug. 8, including:
- 1900: In the inaugural International Lawn Tennis Challenge, the U.S. beat the British Isles 3-0.
- 1920: The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 1-0. It was the shortest game in American League history, lasting only 73 minutes.
- 1931: Bobby Burke pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.
- 1936: Glenn Morris achieved a world record decathlon point total of 7,900 points (7,254 on today's scoring table).
- 1950: Florence Chadwick swam the English Channel in 13 hours and 23 minutes.
- 1970: The New York Yankees retired Casey Stengel's number 37 jersey.
- 1982: Ray Floyd won his second PGA Championship by three shots.
- 1983: Carl Lewis won a gold medal in the 100-meter race at the first IAAF World Championships.
- 1984: Russell Coutts claimed the Finn Class sailing gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics.
- 1988: Gary Player won his second consecutive U.S. Senior Open title by two strokes.
- 1990: Carlton Fisk hit his 327th career home run, tying with Johnny Bench for the most home runs by a catcher in MLB history.
- 1992: Fermín Cacho won the 1500-meter running race, securing Spain's first-ever Olympic gold medal in a running event.
- 1992: The German men's field hockey team won the Olympic gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Australia.
- 1992: The original U.S. Dream Team won the gold medal in basketball at the Barcelona Olympics, beating Croatia 117-85.
- 1997: Randy Johnson struck out 19 White Sox batters in an MLB game.
- 2004: John Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- 2015: Australia beat New Zealand 27-19 to claim the Rugby Championship.
- 2016: Swimmer Katinka Hosszú won her second gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.
- 2018: Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for 80 million euros, the highest ever paid for a goalkeeper.
- 2021: The U.S. women's basketball team beat Japan 90-75 to secure its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi claimed their fifth gold medals.
Looking back on these Aug. 8 statistics, three athletes stand out: Florence Chadwick, Randy Johnson, and John Elway.
Chadwick was the first woman to swim the Catalina Channel and the English Channel in both directions. Johnson was known for his intimidating presence and dominant pitching style in MLB. He is a five-time Cy Young Award winner and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. Elway led the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories and is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.