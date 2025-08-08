Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia is either lucky or unlucky to be facing Toronto in Major League Soccer's restart this weekend. It depends on how you look at it. Toronto FC is not a strong opponent in MLS play this season, going just 5-6-13 so far. But then again, Toronto FC is cleverly booked against Philly, since neither team is in the Leagues Cup. Toronto is one of the week's few MLS teams that's due to be as fresh as Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Union play host to Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, hoping to maintain the Eastern Conference lead and at least a one-point lead over Cincinnati in the Supporters Shield race. Philadelphia snapped a three-game winless streak against Toronto with a 2-1 victory on May 28.

Oddsmakers have avoided any room for interpretation in the betting lines on Saturday's match. They think Philadelphia will conquer Toronto decisively this time, and perhaps cover (-1.25) in the margin of victory.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1.25 (+102)

Toronto FC +1.25 (-122)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -210

Toronto FC +525

Draw +370

Total

Over 3 (+102)

Under 3 (-122)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won nine of its last 11 league matches at home.

Totals have gone under in four consecutive Toronto FC matches.

Toronto has gone 1-0-3 in its last four matches on the road.

Philadelphia is 4-0-1 at home in the matchup since 2019.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Ben Bender is questionable with a calf strain.

Toronto FC

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Raoul Petretta is out with a head injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ola Brynhildsen is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Deybi Flores is questionable with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Kosi Thompson is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

Most spreads of more than (+1) goal on Major League Soccer are ripe for underdog picks. This weekend, not only is it unsurprising that Philadelphia is favored by more than a goal, but it wouldn't be a shock to see pregame odds keep moving the Union's way. Philadelphia's new roster move looks like a winner.

The Philadelphia Union has signed Milan Iloski, a striker who has already dazzled MLS viewers in 2025. Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Enquirer writes that Iloski's complex path from San Diego FC to Denmark to Philly's club was aided by friendly relations between San Diego's expansion team and the Union. Tannenwald said by way of MSN: "When it was time for San Diego to decide if it would pick up the loan option, the team and player couldn't agree on the terms of a new deal. So Iloski asked to leave … San Diego knew the Union were interested in Iloski, and the two teams get along." CF Montreal ends up claiming cash from a waiver-claim on Iloski, who scored seven goals in three games this spring.