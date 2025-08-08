ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Heather Barry/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will head to all the way down South when they kick off a three-game set against the Texas Rangers tonight. It is a battle of two teams playing extremely well since the All-Star Break, making it one of the best games on Friday's docket.

One of the best parts of Philadelphia's team has been its starting pitching rotation. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez receive the lion's share of the credit, but tonight's starter, Cristopher Sanchez, has been almost as good as either of his more well-known counterparts. Throughout 22 starts, the lefty has earned a 2.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, some of the best numbers in the MLB. Sanchez's last outing was one of his best of the season, as he managed to hold the Detroit Tigers, a solid offense, scoreless over eight innings of work. The Rangers are a far easier matchup, so Sanchez should be able to realize some success here.

Much like the Phillies, the Rangers lean on their rotation to help carry them to a disproportionate number of victories. Merrill Kelly has been a huge contributor in that way, posting a 3.22 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 23 starts. Those numbers are incredible, especially when considering the fact that Kelly is 36 years old and in the twilight years of his career. A date with a good Philadelphia offense should be one of Kelly's toughest matchups of the season, even though he has been pitching well as of late.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+134)
  • Rangers +1.5 (-153)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -130
  • Rangers +116

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (+108)
  • Under 7.5 (-121)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 30-26 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The Phillies are 18-17 ATS against American League opponents.
  • The under is 33-20-3 when Philadelphia plays away from home.
  • The Rangers are 64-52 ATS this year.
  • The Rangers are 34-23 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 17-12-1 when Texas plays a National League opponent.

Phillies vs Rangers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Alec Bohm, 3B - Out

Texas Rangers

  • Evan Carter, CF - Out
  • Jake Burger, INF - Out
  • Chris Martin, RP - Out
  • Josh Sborz, RP - Out

Phillies vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Mike Fink of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Phillies are having a great season, and with one of their best pitchers on the mound, look for them to take over this game from the first inning. The Phillies, who average 4.69 runs per game, should drive in runs at will with Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and the rest of the batting order making contact and putting together strong plate appearances. The Phillies should limit the Rangers' lineup, which averages only 4.11 runs per game, with Cristopher Sanchez pitching multiple strong innings to allow the bullpen to close out the game with a comfortable lead. The Phillies should win the game with a dominant performance on the road. Take the Phillies money line as road favorites."

Philadelphia PhilliesTexas Rangers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
