Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will head to all the way down South when they kick off a three-game set against the Texas Rangers tonight. It is a battle of two teams playing extremely well since the All-Star Break, making it one of the best games on Friday's docket.

One of the best parts of Philadelphia's team has been its starting pitching rotation. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez receive the lion's share of the credit, but tonight's starter, Cristopher Sanchez, has been almost as good as either of his more well-known counterparts. Throughout 22 starts, the lefty has earned a 2.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, some of the best numbers in the MLB. Sanchez's last outing was one of his best of the season, as he managed to hold the Detroit Tigers, a solid offense, scoreless over eight innings of work. The Rangers are a far easier matchup, so Sanchez should be able to realize some success here.

Much like the Phillies, the Rangers lean on their rotation to help carry them to a disproportionate number of victories. Merrill Kelly has been a huge contributor in that way, posting a 3.22 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 23 starts. Those numbers are incredible, especially when considering the fact that Kelly is 36 years old and in the twilight years of his career. A date with a good Philadelphia offense should be one of Kelly's toughest matchups of the season, even though he has been pitching well as of late.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+134)

Rangers +1.5 (-153)

Moneyline

Phillies -130

Rangers +116

Totals

Over 7.5 (+108)

Under 7.5 (-121)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 30-26 ATS when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 18-17 ATS against American League opponents.

The under is 33-20-3 when Philadelphia plays away from home.

The Rangers are 64-52 ATS this year.

The Rangers are 34-23 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 17-12-1 when Texas plays a National League opponent.

Phillies vs Rangers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out

Texas Rangers

Evan Carter, CF - Out

Jake Burger, INF - Out

Chris Martin, RP - Out

Josh Sborz, RP - Out

Phillies vs Rangers Predictions and Picks