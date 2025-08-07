This Day in Sports History: August 7

Featured sports in August include MLB, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup series, track and field, and college football. Over the years, Aug. 7 has seen memorable sports moments and extraordinary achievements. Read on to learn more.

Bannister was the first person in recorded history to run a mile in under four minutes, clocking a time of 3:59:4. Delahoussaye was the leading rider in North America in 1978 with 384 wins and finished his career in the top five in wins and stakes victories. Ichiro is celebrated for his exceptional hitting ability, particularly his incredible streak of 10 consecutive seasons with 200 or more hits, a record that still stands.